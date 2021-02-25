Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

Fact Check: 1990 से 2021 तक नौकरी करने वालों को मोदी सरकार दे रही 1,20,000 रुपए? जानिए सच

webdunia
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
share
गुरुवार, 25 फ़रवरी 2021 (11:25 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर एक वेबसाइट का लिंक वायरल हो रहा है। यह वेबसाइट दावा करती है कि भारत सरकार साल 1990 से साल 2021 के बीच काम करने वाले सरकारी कर्मचारियों को 1 लाख 20 हजार रुपए देने वाली है। अब इस खबर पर सरकार की ओर से सफाई आई है।

क्या है वायरल वेबसाइट में-

वेबसाइट का दावा है कि 1990 से 2021 तक काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों को श्रम और रोजगार मंत्रालय 1,20,000 रुपये दे रहा है। इसके लिए 3 आसान सवालों का जवाब देना है।

क्या है सच-

केन्द्र सरकार की पॉलिसी/स्कीम्स/विभाग/मंत्रालयों को लेकर गलत सूचना को फैलने से रोकने के लिए काम करने वाले PIB फैक्ट चेक (PIB Fact Check) ने ट्वीट कर इस फर्जी वेबसाइट के बारे में लोगों को जागरुक किया है।

ट्वीट में लिखा है- “एक वेबसाइट दावा कर रही है कि 1990 से 2021 तक काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों को श्रम और रोजगार मंत्रालय 1,20,000 रुपये दे रहा है। #PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फर्जी है। श्रम मंत्रालय द्वारा ऐसी कोई घोषणा नहीं की गई है। इस तरह की फर्जी वेबसाइट्स से सावधान!”



इससे पहले PIB ने लोगों को ऐसे ही एक और फर्जी वेबसाइट के प्रति अगाह किया था, जो दावा करती है कि ‘प्रधानमंत्री योजना लोन’ के तहत उपभोक्ता 1 - 2 लाख रुपए तक के लोन के लिए आवेदन कर सकता है। PIB ने स्पष्ट किया कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा ‘प्रधानमंत्री योजना लोन’ जैसी कोई वेबसाइट नहीं चलाई जा रही है।


Share this Story:
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • whatsapp

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

webdunia
महाराष्ट्र के वाशिम में कोरोना कहर, एक ही होस्टल में 229 छात्र संक्रमित

प्रचलित

webdunia

मजदूर और उसके साथियों की खुली किस्मत, खुदाई में मिला 14 कैरेट का हीरा

webdunia

वित्तमंत्री ने स्वीकारा, मध्यप्रदेश सरकार ने 11 माह में लिया 23 हजार करोड़ का कर्ज

webdunia

जानिए कौन है दुनिया में सबसे बुद्धिमान पक्षी, मछली और पशु

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos