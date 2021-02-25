Fact Check: 1990 से 2021 तक नौकरी करने वालों को मोदी सरकार दे रही 1,20,000 रुपए? जानिए सच

A website is claiming that the Ministry of Labour and Employment is giving Rs 1,20,000 to employees who have worked from 1990 to 2021.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. There is no such announcement by the @LabourMinistry.— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 24, 2021
दावा:- एक वेबसाइट पर यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि 'प्रधानमंत्री योजना लोन' के तहत उपभोक्ता 1 - 2 लाख रुपए तक के लोन के लिए आवेदन कर सकता है।#PIBFactcheck:- यह वेबसाइट #फर्जी है। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा 'प्रधानमंत्री योजना लोन' जैसी कोई वेबसाइट नहीं चलाई जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/TiQm0rthhp— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 23, 2021