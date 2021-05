Fact Check: क्या Telegram ऐप से भी मिल रहा Corona Vaccine के लिए अपॉइंटमेंट? जानिए सच

Claim:#COVID19 vaccination appointment can be booked on Telegram using 'MyGov Corona Vaccine Appt'#PIBFactCheck:This image is #Morphed. Neither this number nor Telegram account is associated with @mygovindia



Register for vaccine on https://t.co/61Oox5pH7x,UMANG or Aarogya Setu pic.twitter.com/zL9UhtJFVz