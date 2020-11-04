Fact Check: क्या दिवाली पर अस्थमा और नेत्र रोग फैलाने वाले पटाखे और लाइट्स भेज रहा चीन? जानिए सच

#WhatsApp पर गृह मंत्रालय के कथित अधिकारी के नाम से वायरल मैसेज में दावा किया गया है कि चीन भारत में अस्थमा फैलाने और नेत्र रोग विकार उत्पन्न करने के लिए विशेष प्रकार के पटाखे और सजावटी लाइट्स भेज रहा है।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फर्जी है। गृह मंत्रालय ने ऐसी कोई सूचना नहीं दी है। pic.twitter.com/6s1qLp8b31— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 3, 2020
A headline of an order claims that, all schools to remain closed till 30th November #PIBFactCheck : This Headline is MISLEADING.— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 1, 2020
Decision on opening of educational institutions is left to States/UTs as per MHA's September order, which is valid till November, 2020 pic.twitter.com/VGbceNREtl