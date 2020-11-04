Select Your Language

Fact Check: क्या दिवाली पर अस्थमा और नेत्र रोग फैलाने वाले पटाखे और लाइट्स भेज रहा चीन? जानिए सच

webdunia
बुधवार, 4 नवंबर 2020 (10:58 IST)
सोशल मीडिया में एक खबर तेजी से वायरल हो रही है कि चीन भारत में अस्थमा फैलाने और नेत्र रोग विकार उत्पन्न करने के लिए विशेष प्रकार के पटाखे और सजावटी लाइट्स भेज रहा है। गृह मंत्रालय के एक कथित अधिकारी के नाम से यह दावा किया जा रहा है।

क्या है वायरल-

वायरल मैसेज में गृह मंत्रालय के वरिष्ठ जांच अधिकारी विश्‍वजीत मुखर्जी के हवाले से लिखा गया है- “इंटेलिजेंस के मुताबिक, चूंकि पाकिस्‍तान सीधे भारत पर हमला नहीं कर सकता, इसलिए उसने भारत से बदला लेने की चीन से मांग की है। चीन ने भारत में अस्‍थमा फैलाने के लिए पटाखों का विशेष प्रकार तैयार किया है। ये कार्बन मोनोऑक्‍साइड जैसा विषैला धुआं छोड़ेंगे। इसके अलावा भारत में नेत्र रोग बढ़ाने के लिए विशेष प्रकार की सजावटी लाइट्स बनाई जा रही हैं। इनमें बड़ी मात्रा में पारा का इस्‍तेमाल किया गया है। मैसेज में चीनी उत्‍पादों का इस्‍तेमाल न करने की सलाह दी है।

क्या है सच-

भारत सरकार की प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो (PIB) ने वायरल मैसेज का खंडन किया है। PIB फैक्ट चैक के ट्विटर हैंडल से बताया गया है कि यह दावा फर्जी है। गृह मंत्रालय ने ऐसी कोई सूचना जारी नहीं की है।



हाल ही में पीआईबी ने ऐसे ही एक वायरल खबर का खंडन पर कहा था कि सरकार ने स्कूल-कॉलेज को 30 नवंबर तक बंद रखने का कोई निर्णय नहीं किया है और इससे संबंधित जो सूचना प्रसारित की जा रही है, वह गलत है। सरकार ने सितंबर में ही स्कूलों को खोलने का निर्देश दिया था, लेकिन अंतिम निर्णय का अधिकार राज्यों को दे दिया था, जो नवंबर माह तक के लिए है।



