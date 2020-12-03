Select Your Language

Fact Check: क्या मोदी सरकार ने हजरत निजामुद्दीन रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम बदलकर ‘महाराणा प्रताप एक्सप्रेशन’ किया? जानिए सच

गुरुवार, 3 दिसंबर 2020 (12:01 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर एक दावा जमकर वायरल हो रहा है कि रेलवे ने दिल्ली के हजरत निजामुद्दीन रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम बदलकर अब महाराणा प्रताप एक्सप्रेशन कर दिया है। गौरतलब है कि केंद्र में भाजपा की सरकार बनने के बाद से कई शहरों और महत्वपूर्ण स्थलों के नाम बदले गए हैं।
 
क्या है सच-

वायरल हो रहा दावा फर्जी है। सरकार की तरफ से इसे फेक न्यूज बताया गया है। PIB fact Check की तरफ से ट्वीट में लिखा गया है- ‘दावा: सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे एक पोस्ट में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारतीय रेलवे ने हजरत निजामुद्दीन रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम बदलकर अब ‘महाराणा प्रताप एक्सप्रेशन’ कर दिया है। यह दावा फर्जी है। रेलवे ने ऐसा कोई फैसला नहीं लिया है।



इससे पहले पीआईबी ने एक अन्य वायरल खबर का खंडन किया था, जिसमें दावा किया गया था कि देश में 1 दिसंबर से सभी ट्रेनों का परिचालन एक बार फिर बंद कर दिया जाएगा।


