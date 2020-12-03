Fact Check: क्या मोदी सरकार ने हजरत निजामुद्दीन रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम बदलकर ‘महाराणा प्रताप एक्सप्रेशन’ किया? जानिए सच

दावा: सोशल मीडिया पर #वायरल हो रहे एक पोस्ट मे दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारतीय रेलवे ने हज़रत निज़ामुद्दीन रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम बदलकर अब "महाराणा प्रताप एक्सप्रेशन" कर दिया है।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा #फर्जी है। @RailMinIndia ने ऐसा कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है। pic.twitter.com/xFz7Gysqmf— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 2, 2020
It is claimed in a #WhatsApp forward that all trains including the #COVID19 special trains will stop operating after 1st December. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. @RailMinIndia has taken no such decision on halting of train services after 1st December. pic.twitter.com/3ZeGyCEaOw— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 23, 2020