Fact Check: NTA ने जारी किया NEET 2021 का पैटर्न? जानिए सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल फोटो का पूरा सच

मंगलवार, 23 मार्च 2021 (12:02 IST)
एमबीबीएस और बीडीएस में एडमिशन के लिए होने वाली मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा नीट (NEET) 01 अगस्त 2021 को आयोजित की जा रही है। इन दिनों नीट 2021 एग्जाम पैटर्न को लेकर एक नोटिस सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है।

वायरल नोटिस के मुताबिक, नीट यूजी 2021 में सभी विषयों में दो सेक्शन होंगे। सेक्शन ए में 40 सवाल और सेक्शन बी में 10 सवाल होंगे। सेक्शन बी के 10 में से किन्हीं 5 सवालों के जवाब देने होंगे। नीट 2021 में 720 अंकों के लिए कुल 160 सवाल पूछे जाएंगे। सही जवाब पर चार अंक मिलेंगे और गलत पर एक अंक कटेगा। लेकिन यह नोटिस फर्जी है। एनटीए ने ऐसा कोई पैटर्न जारी नहीं किया है।



केन्द्र सरकार की पॉलिसी/स्कीम्स/विभाग/मंत्रालयों को लेकर गलत सूचना को फैलने से रोकने के लिए काम करने वाले PIB फैक्ट चेक (PIB Fact Check) ने ट्वीट कर इस फेक नोटिस के बारे में लोगों को जागरुक किया है।

PIB ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, “सोशल मीडिया पर कई पोस्ट्स में यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि NTA ने NEET 2021 परीक्षा का पैटर्न जारी कर दिया है। लेकिन ये एग्जाम पैटर्न फेक है और इसे एनटीए ने जारी नहीं किया है। अपडेट्स के लिए एनटीए के ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट nta.ac.in पर जाएं।”


