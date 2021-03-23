Fact Check: NTA ने जारी किया NEET 2021 का पैटर्न? जानिए सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल फोटो का पूरा सच

There is change in pattern of NEET 2021 Exam.— ADITYA NARAYAN (@narayanaditya45) March 19, 2021
1. You have to attempt 45 out of 50 que in each 4 subject.
2. Each 4 subject will have 2 section, section A (total 40 Que) will be compulsory & in section B, you have to attempt 5 out of 10 Que. #NEET2021 pic.twitter.com/xSpEsfiiq3
#FakeAlert— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2021
Several posts claiming that @DG_NTA has released the exam pattern of #NEET2021 are doing the rounds on social media#PIBFactCheck: This exam pattern is #Fake & not released by NTA.
For updates, visit the NTA's official website: https://t.co/rUhCOSavc2 pic.twitter.com/zLz8Aw7CcF