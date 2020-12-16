Select Your Language

Fact Check: क्या सभी स्टूडेंट्स को Free Laptop दे रही मोदी सरकार? जानिए सच

बुधवार, 16 दिसंबर 2020 (12:34 IST)
इन दिनों कई लोगों के फोन पर एक मैसेज आ रहा है कि केंद्र सरकार देश के सभी छात्रों को मुफ्त में लैपटॉप दे रही है। मैसेज के साथ Gov-Laptop App नामक एक ​ऐप का लिंक दिया हुआ है। इस लिंक पर क्लिक कर इस ऐप के जरिए छात्रों से रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने को कहा जा रहा है। दावा किया जा रहा है कि इस ऐप पर अपना मोबाइल नंबर रजिस्टर कराने के बाद सरकार छात्रों को मुफ्त में लैपटॉप देगी।



क्या है सच-

यह मैसेज फेक है। मोदी सरकार इस तरह की कोई योजना नहीं चला रही है। भारत सरकार की प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो (PIB) ने इस मैसेज में किए गए दावे का खंडन किया है। PIB फैक्ट चेक की तरफ से ट्वीट कर बताया गया कि सरकार ने ऐसी कोई योजना शुरू नहीं की है और यह दावा गलत है।



इससे पहले ‘उज्जवल योजना’ के नाम का एक अप्रूवल लेटर वायरल हो रहा था, जिसमें दावा किया जा रहा था कि प्रधानमंत्री उज्ज्वल फाइनेंस योजना के तहत मोदी सरकार लोगों को एक लाख रुपए का लोन दे रही है। इस लोन के लिए 3200 रुपए प्रोसेसिंग फीस के तौर पर देने की बात कही गई है। PIB ने इस लेटर की भी सच्चाई बताई थी। PIB फैक्ट चेक के ट्विटर हैंडल से बताया था कि यह लेटर फर्जी है। भारत सरकार की ओर से ऐसी कोई योजना नहीं चलाई जा रही है।


