Fact Check: क्या सभी स्टूडेंट्स को Free Laptop दे रही मोदी सरकार? जानिए सच

@DGPMaharashtra @MahaCyber1 can you take action against this?— $h®[email protected]πt (@shrikantMchavan) December 16, 2020
There is no any announcement by government for free laptop and some spreading fake messages.
I have received this msg from 8626011887.https://t.co/wLvYGpdsRS pic.twitter.com/RVfr0xJuxD
Claim: A text message with a website link is circulating with a claim that the Government of India is offering free laptops for all students. #PIBFactCheck: The circulated link is #Fake. Government is not running any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/VwDyFwcaf4— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 15, 2020
An approval letter allegedly issued under 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjawal Finance Yojana' is granting a loan and requesting a payment of ₹3,200 on the pretext of processing fee.#PIBFactCheck: This letter is #Fake. No such scheme is run by the Government of India. pic.twitter.com/3Q23Rf5kGd— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 14, 2020