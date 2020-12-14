Select Your Language

Fact Check: क्या PM Pension Yojana 2020 के तहत मिल रहे हैं 70 हजार रुपए? जानिए पूरा सच

webdunia
सोमवार, 14 दिसंबर 2020 (11:49 IST)
कई लोगों के मोबाइल पर मैसेज आ रहे हैं कि वे पीएम पेंशन योजना 2020 के तहत 70 हजार रुपए पाने के हकदार हैं। अपनी डिटेल वेरिफाई करने के लिए मैसेज में एक लिंक भी दी गई है। पीआईबी ने इस मैसेज की सच्चाई का पता लगाया गया तो पाया गया कि यह मैसेज फेक है। सरकार ऐसी कोई योजना नहीं चला रही है।

PIB फैक्ट चेक की तरफ से ट्वीट कर बताया गया कि सरकार ने ‘पीएम पेंशन योजना’ जैसी कोई योजना शुरू नहीं की है और यह दावा गलत है।



इससे पहले PIB ने भारतीय रेल के पूरी तरह से निजीकरण करने के वायरल दावे का भी खंडन किया था। PIB फैक्ट चेक ने ट्वीट कर बताया था कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा ऐसा कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है और यह दावा गलत है।



केन्द्र सरकार की पॉलिसी/स्कीम्स/विभाग/मंत्रालयों को लेकर गलत सूचना को फैलने से रोकने के लिए PIB की तरफ से PIB फैक्ट चेक की शुरुआत की गई है। इसके जरिए PIB लगातार लोगों तक सही जानकारी पहुंचा रही है और भ्रामक खबरों के खिलाफ सचेत कर रही है।

