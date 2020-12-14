Fact Check: क्या PM Pension Yojana 2020 के तहत मिल रहे हैं 70 हजार रुपए? जानिए पूरा सच

Claim: A text message is being circulated with a claim to confirm eligibility for Rs. 70,000 under 'PM Pension Yojana 2020'.#PIBFactCheck: This message is #Fake. Central Government is not running any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/zoomb1cNDO— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 13, 2020
सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो में दावा किया जा रहा है कि भारतीय रेल का पूरी तरह से निजीकरण किया जायेगा और साथ ही मासिक पास तथा वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को मिलने वाली छूट, जैसी सुविधाएँ समाप्त कर दी जाएंगी।#PIBFactCheck: यह दावा फर्जी है। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा ऐसा कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/rC79pwmSqN— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 11, 2020