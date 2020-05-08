क्या विदेशों में फंसे भारतीयों से एयर इंडिया ने वसूला तीन गुना किराया, जानिए वायरल वीडियो का सच...

#AirIndia #ChicagoDelhi flight #Passengers were charged 3x Fares to “cover” #SocialDistancing and #AirIndia then “packed” the flight.#coronavirus #ModiGovtFailedLockdown #ModiGovtFailsIndia pic.twitter.com/TCE16en90o— EmShinDey (@EmShinDey) May 7, 2020
#PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2020
Claim: Video on social media showing passengers on purported @airindiain overseas flight arguing over being charged thrice the normal fare & then packed in, without #SocialDistancing
Fact: #Fake video. @MoCA_GoI says it is from a neighbouring country's airlines pic.twitter.com/Uww1zrHH5m