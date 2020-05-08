क्या विदेशों में फंसे भारतीयों से एयर इंडिया ने वसूला तीन गुना किराया, जानिए वायरल वीडियो का सच...

शुक्रवार, 8 मई 2020 (12:40 IST)
वंदे भारत मिशन के तहत विदेशों में फंसे भारतीयों को वापस लाने का महाअभियान शुरू हो गया है। गुरुवार को एयर इंडिया के दो विमान से 363 भारतीयों को वापस लाया गया। इस बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। दावा है कि एयर इंडिया विदेश से आने वाले भारतीयों से तीन गुना किराया वसूल रही है और उसके बावजूद भी लोगों को बिना सामाजिक दूरी बनाए फ्लाइट में बैठाया।

क्या है वायरल वीडियो में-

वीडियो में दिख रहा है कि कुछ पैसेंजर तीन गुना किराया वसूलने के नाम पर एयरलाइन्स स्टाफ से अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर कर रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही पैसेंजर्स इस बात से भी नाराज हैं कि फ्लाइट में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों का पालन नहीं कराया जा रहा है।

#AirIndia #ChicagoDelhi flight #Passengers were charged 3x Fares to “cover” #SocialDistancing and #AirIndia then “packed” the flight.#coronavirus #ModiGovtFailedLockdown #ModiGovtFailsIndia pic.twitter.com/TCE16en90o

— EmShinDey (@EmShinDey) May 7, 2020

क्या है सच-

भारत सरकार के प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो (PIB) ने वायरल वीडियो पर किए गए दावे को खारिज किया है। PIB फैक्ट चेक ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल से लिखा- ‘दावा: सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो दावा करता है कि एयर इंडिया के फ्लाइट में यात्रियों से तीन गुना किराया वसूला गया और उसके बाद उन्हें बिना सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के भर दिया गया। फैक्ट: फेक वीडियो। भारत सरकार के नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्रालय ने बताया कि यह पड़ोसी देश के एयरलाइन का वीडियो है।’

#PIBFactCheck
Claim: Video on social media showing passengers on purported @airindiain overseas flight arguing over being charged thrice the normal fare & then packed in, without #SocialDistancing

Fact: #Fake video. @MoCA_GoI says it is from a neighbouring country's airlines pic.twitter.com/Uww1zrHH5m

— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2020

