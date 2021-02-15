Select Your Language

Fact Check: क्या वाकई 14 फरवरी को भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को दी गई थी फांसी? जानिए सच

webdunia
सोमवार, 15 फ़रवरी 2021 (19:15 IST)
14 फरवरी को दुनिया भर में वैलेंटाइन डे के तौर पर मनाया जाता है। हालांकि, हमारे देश में कुछ लोग इसे भारतीय संस्कृति के खिलाफ बताकर विरोध करते हैं। वहीं, सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि 14 फरवरी को वैलेंटाइन डे के रूप में नहीं, बल्कि भगत सिंह की याद में मनाया जाना चाहिए। कहा गया है कि 14 फरवरी 1931 को महान क्रांतिकारी भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को फांसी पर चढ़ाया गया था। साथ ही कई मैसेज में इस दिन भगत सिंह को फांसी सुनाए जाने का जिक्र भी है।





क्या है सच-

भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को 23 मार्च 1931 को लाहौर में फांसी दी गई थी। जिसे Tribune India ने अपने पहले पेज पर छापा था। Prasar Bharati ने 23 मार्च 2017 को शहीद दिवस के दिन अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर Tribune India के साल 1931 के पेज को शेयर करते हुए भगत सिंह को याद किया था।



आगे की पड़ताल में हमें 26 फरवरी 2011 की The Hindu की एक रिपोर्ट मिली। इसमें बताया गया है कि 13 और 14 फरवरी (वैलेंटाइन डे) के बीच भगत सिंह के विकिपीडिया पेज में बड़ी संख्या में बदलाव हुए। विकिपीडिया के एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर Philp Tinu Cherian के हवाले से खबर में बताया गया है कि लोग भगत सिंह को फांसी पर लटकाने की तारीख को 14 फरवरी, 1931 और 23 मार्च के बीच बार-बार बदल रहे थे।

एजी नूरानी की किताब The Trial of Bhagat Singh - Politics of Justice के मुताबिक स्पेशल ट्राइब्युनल कोर्ट ने 7 अक्तूबर 1930 को भगत सिंह, राजगुरू और सुखदेव की मौत की सजा का एलान किया था।

14 फरवरी, 1931 को क्या हुआ था?

14 फरवरी 1931 को मदन मोहन मालवीय ने ब्रिटिश सरकार से भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु की फांसी को रोकने की अपील की थी। उन्होंने ब्रिटिश भारत के वाइसराय को एक टेलिग्राम भेजा था। इस टेलीग्राम का एक अंश Revolutionaries and the British Raj की किताब में है। जिसमें मालवीय ने कहा, “मैं महामहिम से अपील करता हूँ कि भगत सिंह, राज गुरु और सुखदेव के मामलों में दया के अपने विशेषाधिकार का प्रयोग करते हुए उनकी सजा को रोक दिया जाए और उन्हें जिंदगी दी जाए।”

