Fact Check: ‘Dawood Ibrahim’ के साथ सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के दोस्त संदीप सिंह की Photo Viral, जानें इसकी पूरी सच्चाई

Who's this on Sandip Ssingh's instagram? Looks like Dawood?? #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #CBIArrestSandip #CBIForSSR #SushantWasKilled #DishaAndSSRCaseLinked #JiahKhanwasMurdered #GlobalPrayers4SSR #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajputForum @republic @shekharsuman7 pic.twitter.com/AI8vzOiyCS— Rohini Sharma (Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput) (@RohiniS108) August 21, 2020
Jahilo jab kuchh pata naa ho to bakwas nahi kiya jata...He is dawood? He is art director of raam level...Mr wasiq khan— Javed Ahmed جاوید احمد (@javednama) August 21, 2020
Friends, this is me and my name is not Dawood Ibrahim. I am Wasiq Khan, a poor production designer. The photograph was taken during an Iftaar party in 2012....— wasiq khan (@wasiq_m_khan) August 23, 2020
Amidst chaos, I m sure CBI shall do a fair investigation and the departed soul shall get justice.