Fact Check: फुटबॉलर Christian Eriksen ने लगवाई थी COVID Vaccine, इसलिए हुआ Cardiac Arrest? जानिए पूरा सच

बुधवार, 16 जून 2021 (13:56 IST)
हाल ही में यूरो कप के एक मैच के दौरान डेनमार्क के फुटबॉल खिलाड़ी क्रिस्टियन एरिक्सन अचानक मैदान पर गिर गए थे। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक, 29 साल के एरिक्सन को कार्डियक अरेस्ट हुआ था और उनकी हालत फिलहाल "स्थिर" है। अब सोशल मीडिया पर एरिक्सन को लेकर एक दावा तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। कहा जा रहा है कि एरिक्सन ने कुछ दिन पहले कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाई थी, जिसके कारण उनको कार्डियक अरेस्ट हुआ।

क्या हो रहा वायरल-

एक ट्विटर यूजर ने ट्वीट किया था, “इंटर मिलान के चीफ मेडिक और कार्डियोलॉजिस्ट ने कंफर्म किया है कि एरिक्सन ने 12 दिन पहले फाइजर वैक्सीन लगवाई थी। उन्होंने इटली के रेडियो स्पॉर्टीवा से 1 घंटे पहले बात की है।” यह ट्वीट तो अब डिलीट किया जा चुका है, लेकिन उसका स्कीनशॉट सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर शेयर किया जा रहा है।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @exposing_covid2.0





क्या है सच्चाई-

यह दावा पूरी तरह से फेक है। इंटर मिलान के डायरेक्टर गिउसेपे मारोत्ता ने वायरल हो रहे दावा का खंडन करते हुए कहा है कि एरिक्सन को ना तो कोरोना हुआ था न ही उन्होंने वैक्सीन लगवाई थी।

रेडियो स्पोर्टीवा ने भी एरिक्सन की सेहत पर इस तरह के किसी टिप्पणी से इंकार किया है। इटालियन रेडियो ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा है, “ट्वीट में बताई गई जानकारी झूठी है। हमने क्रिश्चियन एरिक्सन की सेहत के बारे में इंटर मिलान के मेडिकल स्टाफ के किसी बयान को रिपोर्ट नहीं किया है।”



अभी तक यह स्पष्ट नहीं हुआ है कि एरिक्सन को किस वजह से कार्डियक अरेस्ट हुआ था। हालांकि, अभी उनके मेडिकल टेस्ट चल रहे हैं।

