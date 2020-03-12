क्या वाकई Corona Virus को खत्म कर सकता है Dettol...जानिए क्या है सच...

गुरुवार, 12 मार्च 2020 (13:12 IST)
दुनिया भर में कोरोना वायरस के कारण हजारों लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। इस बीच सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि डेटॉल कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचाने में कारगर है। इस दावे के साथ डेटॉल के प्रोडक्ट्स की तस्वीरें भी शेयर की जा रही हैं। इन प्रोडक्ट्स के लेबल पर यह लिखा देखा जा सकता है कि उक्त प्रोडक्ट कोरोना वायरस को भी खत्म कर सकता है। कुछ प्रोडक्ट्स के लेबल पर मैन्युफैक्चरिंग डेट साल 2019 की है, तो यूजर्स सोशल मीडिया पर इस बात पर भी हैरानी जता रहे हैं कि आखिर कंपनी को इस वायरस के बारे में पहले कैसे पता चल गया, जबकि इस बीमारी की पहचान तो इसी साल जनवरी में हुई। वहीं, कुछ यूजर्स इसे विदेशी दवा कंपनियों का षडयंत्र बता रहे हैं।
 
देखें कुछ पोस्ट-
 






क्या है सच-
 
डेटॉल प्रोडक्ट्स बनाने वाली कंपनी रेकिट बेकिंजर ने अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से एक यूजर को जवाब देते हुए कहा है कि उनके प्रोडक्ट्स MERS-CoV और SARS-CoV जैसे कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ प्रभावी हैं। लेकिन नए वायरस COVID-19 के लिए फिलहाल कोई टेस्टिंग नहीं हुई है। इसलिए नए वायरस के ऊपर हमारे प्रोडक्ट्स के असर के बारे में हम नहीं कह सकते हैं।


 
इसके अलावा डेटॉल की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर भी कोरोनावायरस से संबंधित जानकारी दी गई है।
 
वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में पाया गया है कि नए कोरोना वायरस (COVID-19) के खिलाफ डेटॉल के किसी भी प्रोडक्ट की अभी तक टेस्टिंग नहीं हुई है।
