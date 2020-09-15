Fact Check: क्या लद्दाख में क्रैश हुआ भारतीय वायुसेना का MI-17 हेलीकॉप्टर? जानिए सच

Indians please check is this your M 17 crashed in Laddakh? We will keep you posted of any developments pic.twitter.com/Oc8LJVlGYp— Mubasher Lucman (@mubasherlucman) September 13, 2020
Today, Indian MI 17 Helicopter has crashed in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/p4dQSCwZ8u— Irmak Idoya इरमक ईड्या (@Irmaknepal) September 13, 2020
Claim:A viral tweet claims that an @IAF_MCC's MI-17 Helicopter has crashed in Ladakh.#PIBFactCheck:The claim is #Fake. The wreckage exhibited is of a helicopter crash that happened in 2018 near Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. No such incident has taken place recently anywhere in #Ladakh pic.twitter.com/ICXX8zO9ZO— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 15, 2020