Fact Check: क्या लद्दाख में क्रैश हुआ भारतीय वायुसेना का MI-17 हेलीकॉप्टर? जानिए सच

webdunia
मंगलवार, 15 सितम्बर 2020 (18:56 IST)
भारत और चीन के मध्य एलएसी पर जारी तनाव के बीच सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि लद्दाख में भारतीय वायुसेना का MI-17 हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश हो गया है। इस दावे के साथ लोग एक क्रैश हो चुके हेलीकॉप्टर की तस्वीर भी शेयर कर रहे हैं।

क्या है वायरल-

पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार Mubasher Lucman सहित कई पाकिस्तानी ट्विटर यूजर्स ने तस्वीर शेयर कर दावा किया है कि लद्दाख में भारत का MI-17 हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश हो गया है।



वहीं, Irmak Idoya नामक नेपाली ट्विटर अकाउंट से भी यह तस्वीर इसी दावे के साथ शेयर किया गया है।



क्या है सच-

भारत सरकार की तरफ से प्रेस इंफॉर्मेशन ब्यूरो ने वायरल खबर का खंडन करते हुए उसे फर्जी बताया है। पीआईबी फैक्ट चेक के ट्विटर हैंडल से लिखा गया है कि वायरल फोटो 2018 में उत्तराखंड में केदारनाथ के पास क्रैश हुए हेलीकॉप्टर का है। हाल ही में लद्दाख में कहीं भी ऐसी कोई घटना नहीं हुई है।



वेबदुनिया ने अपनी पड़ताल में पाया कि दो साल पहले दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुए MI-17 हेलीकॉप्टर की तस्वीरों को अब लद्दाख का बताकर वायरल किया जा रहा है।

