क्या वाकई 4 मई तक बढ़ाया गया लॉकडाउन...जानिए पूरा सच...

शुक्रवार, 3 अप्रैल 2020 (11:46 IST)
कोरोना वायरस को फैलने से रोकने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा लागू किए गए लॉकडाउन की 21 दिनों की मियाद 14 अप्रैल तक है। इस बीच सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि पीएम मोदी ने लॉकडाउन आगे बढ़ाने की घोषणा कर दी है। इस दावे के साथ यूजर्स इंडिया टूडे न्यूज चैनल की इमेज भी शेयर कर रहे हैं।

क्या है सच-

पड़ताल में हमें पता चला कि इंडिया टुडे ने खुद वायरल दावे को खारिज करते हुए इसे फेक बताया है।

साथ ही आपको बताते चलें कि 30 मार्च को पीआईबी ने ट्वीट कर बताया था कि कैबिनेट सेक्रेटरी राजीव गौबा ने स्पष्ट किया है कि लॉकडाउन को बढ़ाने का कोई विचार नहीं है।

Alert : There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless#PIBFactCheck#lockdownindia #coronaupdatesindia #IndiaFightsCorona

— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) March 30, 2020
 
वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में पाया गया है कि सोशल मीडिया का वायरल दावा झूठा है। पीएम मोदी ने अब तक लॉकडाउन बढ़ाने की बात नहीं कही है और चैनल द्वारा ऐसी कोई खबर टेलीकास्ट नहीं की गई है।

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

सलमान खान के भतीजे अब्दुल्लाह खान का निधन, परिवार में छाया शोक

नास्त्रेदमस की भारत के संबंध में 10 अचूक भविष्यवाणियां

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

14 अप्रैल 2020 : सूर्य के परिवर्तन का होगा हम सब पर असर, 5 राशियों का चमकेगा करियर

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

जरूर पढ़ें

Corona का भारतीय बैंकों पर बुरा असर, मूडीज ने गिराई रैंकिंग

अमेरिका में Corona virus से 6 सप्ताह के शिशु की मौत

बच्चे का नाम 'लॉकडाउन', बच्ची का नाम 'कोरोना'

कोरोना वायरस: स्वाद और गंध महसूस न होना भी है लक्षण?

राम के केवट थे पिछले जन्म में कछुआ, जानिए रोचक कथा

सभी देखें

नवीनतम

विश्व में कोरोना से 9 लाख से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 45 हजार मौतें-WHO

इंदौर में स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों पर पथराव : 7 गिरफ्तार में से 4 पर रासुका, 6 अन्य हिरासत में

कोरोना से जंग, वर्ल्ड बैंक ने भारत के लिए दी एक अरब डॉलर के इमरजेंसी फंड को मंजूरी

जयपुर में फिर बढ़े Corona virus के संक्रमित, 21 नए मामले

Corona virus : एडीबी ने भारत की आर्थिक विकास दर घटकर 4 फीसदी रहने का लगाया अनुमान

अगला लेख विश्व में कोरोना से 9 लाख से ज्यादा संक्रमित, 45 हजार मौतें-WHO