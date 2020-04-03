क्या वाकई 4 मई तक बढ़ाया गया लॉकडाउन...जानिए पूरा सच...

Alert : There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless#PIBFactCheck#lockdownindia #coronaupdatesindia #IndiaFightsCorona— PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) March 30, 2020
वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में पाया गया है कि सोशल मीडिया का वायरल दावा झूठा है। पीएम मोदी ने अब तक लॉकडाउन बढ़ाने की बात नहीं कही है और चैनल द्वारा ऐसी कोई खबर टेलीकास्ट नहीं की गई है।