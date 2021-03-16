Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Fact Check: महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने अपनाया बौद्ध धर्म? जानिए वायरल PHOTO का पूरा सच

मंगलवार, 16 मार्च 2021 (14:24 IST)
सोशल मीडिया पर टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की एक तस्वीर खूब वायरल हो रही है। इस फोटो में धोनी बौद्ध भिक्षु के वेश में नजर आ रहे हैं। इस फोटो को शेयर कर कई सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स दावा कर रहे हैं कि धोनी ने बौद्ध धर्म अपना लिया है।

क्या है वायरल-

धोनी की फोटो शेयर करते हुए ट्विटर यूजर्स लिखते हैं, “विश्वकप विजेता, पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी जी ने बुद्ध धम्म दीक्षा ली व बुद्ध धर्म अपनाया, बुद्धाय शरणं गच्छामी।”



फेसबुक यूजर्स भी धोनी की फोटो शेयर करते हुए इसी तरह का दावा कर रहे हैं।



क्या है सच-

गूगल पर ‘Dhoni monk look’ कीवर्ड की मदद से सर्च करने पर हमें कई मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स मिलीं। वेबदुनिया ने भी 15 मार्च 2021 को एक रिपोर्ट प्रकाशित की थी, जिसमें धोनी के मौंक लुक वाले फोटो का इस्तेमाल किया गया है। इस रिपोर्ट का शीर्षक है, ‘आईपीएल 2021 के एड में धोनी का दिखा मौंक लुक, वीडियो में दिया यह मंत्र। इस रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि स्टार स्पोर्ट्स ने आईपीएल 2021 कैंपेन का मुख्य वीडियो रिलीज किया है, जिसमें धोनी मौंक लुक में नजर आ रहे हैं।

दरअसल, स्टार स्पोर्ट्स ने आईपीएल 2021 के पहले दो कमर्शियल रिलीज किए हैं। पहले कमर्शियल में धोनी एक मौंक के अवतार में नजर आ रहे हैं। इस वीडियो में धोनी बच्चों से कहते हैं कि आज का टॉपिक है लालच। ये कहानी है हिटमैन रोहित की। एक बार शेर के मुंह पर खून लग गया। 5 बार जीतने के बाद भी उसका पेट नहीं भरा। इस पर बच्चे धोनी से पूछते हैं कि क्या लालच बुरी बला है। तो धोनी कहते हैं “Vivo IPL में इंडिया का नया मंत्र है। लालच से अगर जीत की भूख बढ़ती है तो लालच इज कूल।”



जहां पहले कमर्शियल में धोनी ने रोहित शर्मा को ‘लालची’ बताया, वहीं दूसरे कमर्शियल में उन्होंने विराट कोहली को ‘गुस्सैल’ कहा है।



वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में सामने आया कि धोनी का मौंक लुक आईपीएल 2021 के एड कैंपेन के लिए है। उन्होंने बौद्ध धर्म नहीं अपनाया है।

