Fact Check: क्या सुशांत केस की जांच के लिए पटना एसपी विनय तिवारी को CBI में किया गया ट्रांसफर? जानिए सच

मंगलवार, 11 अगस्त 2020 (12:57 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत की जांच के लिए मुंबई पहुंचे पटना सिटी के एसपी विनय तिवारी को बीएमसी ने क्वारंटीन कर दिया था। आईपीएस विनय तिवारी को जबरन क्वांरटीन करने पर बिहार पुलिस सहित सरकार ने काफी आलोचना की। हालांकि, सुशांत केस सीबीआई में ट्रांसफर होने के बाद बीएमसी ने उन्हें क्वारंटीन से मुक्त कर ‍दिया और वे वापस पटना चले गए। अब सोशल मीडिया पर दावा किया जा रहा है कि आईपीएस विनय तिवारी को CBI में ट्रांसफर कर दिया गया है। अब वह सुशांत राजपूत की मौत की जांच करेंगे।

क्या है वायरल-

एक ट्विटर यूजर ने लिखा- ‘अमित शाह का मास्टर स्ट्रोक! विनय तिवारी को डेप्यूटेशन पर सीबीआई भेजा। हां, वही बिहार एसपी जिन्हें ठाकरे की बीएमसी ने जबरदस्ती क्वारंटीन कर दिया था।’

Master Stroke by Amit Shah..!
Vinay Tiwari sent to CBI on deputation. Yes, that Bihar SP who was by force quarantined by Thackrey's BMC.:)) RT

— RVAIDYA2000 (@rvaidya2000) August 9, 2020


इस ट्वीट को अब तक लगभग 10 हजार लोगों ने लाइक किया है और 3 हजार लोगों ने इसे रिट्वीट किया है।

देखें कुछ और ट्वीट्स-

Big Breaking : Home Ministry Has Deployed Patna City SP #VinayTiwari To CBI In #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase Investigation. He Is The Same IPS Who Was Quarantined Forcefully By #UddhavThackeray Govt.

AB HOGA NYAY !! #BiharPolice

— The_Tall_Indian (@Main_Amitabh) August 9, 2020


IPS Vinay Tiwari Will again Visit Mumbai, but this time not as a Patna police officer but as a CBI officer to investigate Sushant death case: Source
I hope this time Mumbai police will be quarantined..#RealHeroArnab#SSRKilledOn14June pic.twitter.com/pXJzW5WvZX

— Nikhil Kumar Singh (@NikhilSrs77777) August 9, 2020


क्या है सच-

पड़ताल शुरू करते हुए हमने सबसे पहले इंटरनेट पर कुछ कीवर्ड्स की मदद से सर्च किया लेकिन हमें वायरल दावे से संबंधित कोई मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स नहीं मिली।

पड़ताल जारी रखते हुए हमने पुलिस अधीक्षक विनय तिवारी का आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल खंगाला। हमें आईपीएस विनय तिवारी का 10 अगस्त का एक ट्वीट मिला, जिसमें उन्होंने वायरल दावे का खंडन किया है। विनय तिवारी ने लिखा कि सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ खबरें प्रसारित हो रही हैं। वो पूरी तरह से गलत और भ्रामक हैं।

कुछ खबरें कल से प्रसारित हो रहीं हैं।

वो पूर्णतः गलत, भ्रामक और अफवाह हैं।

कृपया उन पर ध्यान ना दें।

— Vinay Om Tiwari (IPS)/विनय ॐ तिवारी (@IPSVinayTiwari) August 10, 2020


वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में पाया गया कि वायरल दावा फेक है। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत की जांच के लिए आईपीएस विनय तिवारी का सीबीआई में ट्रांसफर नहीं किया गया है।


