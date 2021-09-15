Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Fact Check: जानें, तालिबान समर्थक महिलाओं की बैठक की इस VIRAL तस्वीर का सच

webdunia
बुधवार, 15 सितम्बर 2021 (16:50 IST)
हाल ही में अफगानिस्तान में नकाबपोश महिलाओं ने तालिबान के समर्थन में सड़कों पर उतरकर रैली निकाली। साथ ही, उन्होंने काबुल यूनिवर्सिटी के लेक्चर थिएटर में बैठक भी की। अब सोशल मीडिया पर एक तस्वीर वायरल हो रही है, जिसमें एक हॉल में बुर्का पहने हुए कई महिलाओं को देखा जा सकता है। दावा किया जा रहा है एक पुरुष भी बुर्का पहनकर महिलाओं के बीच बैठा हुआ है।

देखें कुछ पोस्ट-




क्या है सच?

वायरल तस्वीर को हमने रिवर्स सर्च किया तो हमें यही तस्वीर अफगानिस्तान के टीवी चैनल ‘टोलो न्यूज’ के प्रमुख ‘Lotfullah Najafizada’ के ट्विटर हैंडल पर मिली। लेकिन, इस तस्वीर में बुर्के में कोई पुरुष नहीं है।



अफगानिस्तान की प्रमुख न्यूज एजेंसी khamma.com की एक रिपोर्ट में भी ओरिजिनल तस्वीर मिली। इस तस्वीर में भी हमें कोई पुरुष बुर्का पहने हुए नजर नहीं आया। अब स्पष्ट है कि ओरिजिनल तस्वीर को एडिट किया गया है।

वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में वायरल दावा गलत निकला। काबुल में तालिबान के समर्थन में हुई महिलाओं की बैठक की तस्वीर को एडिट कर वायरल किया जा रहा है।

