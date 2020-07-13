Fact Check: तीन महीने पुराना है नानावटी अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों का आभार जताते अमिताभ बच्चन का ये वायरल वीडियो

सोमवार, 13 जुलाई 2020 (14:37 IST)
बॉलीवुड मेगास्टार अमिताभ बच्चन को कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद मुंबई के नानावटी अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया। इसके बाद से बिग बी का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें वे नानावती अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों, नर्स और बाकी के स्टाफ को शुक्रिया कहते दिख रहे हैं। दावा किया गया कि ये वीडियो अमिताभ के कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती होने का है।

क्या है वायरल वीडियो में-

वीडियो में अमिताभ बच्चन कहते सुनाई देते हैं, ‘मैं नानावती अस्पताल के डॉक्टर, नर्स और स्टाफ का शुक्रिया कहना चाहता हूं कि वो इस चुनौती भरे समय में इतना काम कर रहे हैं।’ अमिताभ कहते हैं कि महामारी के इस समय में हेल्थकेयर वर्कर्स भगवान का रूप बन गए हैं।

Amitabh Bachchan,
Straight from Nanavati hospital fighting with CORONA COVID-19...
What a man he is ? Salute you sir
Get well soon...You are inspired & motivates each n everyone moral high... pic.twitter.com/CruINTxBxP

— G B MUTHA (@GBMUTHA1) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan released a video message thanking Doctors and Heath staff. Currently He is undergoing treatment for COVID in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital pic.twitter.com/iWhEq7XYJH

— Mojo Story (@themojo_in) July 12, 2020


यह वीडियो ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर जमकर शेयर किया गया।

क्या है सच-

 
हमने गूगल क्रोम एक्सटेंशन InVID का इस्तेमाल करते हुए वायरल वीडियो के कुछ कीफ्रेम निकाले और फिर उनको रिवर्स इमेज सर्च किया। रिजल्ट में हमें Bombay Talkies TV चैनल की एक यूट्यूब वीडियो मिला, जो 24 अप्रैल को अपलोड किया गया था।
 
पड़ताल जारी रखने पर हमें 23 अप्रैल का फिल्म जर्नलिस्ट फरीदून शहरयार का एक ट्वीट मिला, जिसमें उन्होंने यही वीडियो शेयर किया था।

.@SrBachchan inspiring message to all the doctors and nurses who are working tirelessly and fearlessly to save lives#Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/hQzXX2vt3q

— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) April 23, 2020


वेबदुनिया की पड़ताल में पाया गया है कि अमिताभ बच्चन की पुरानी वीडियो को अभी का बताकर शेयर किया जा रहा है।

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें
सभी देखें

प्रचलित

‘हागि‍या सोफिया’ के बहाने अर्दुआन ने दुनि‍या का सबसे बड़ा मुस्‍ल‍िम खलीफा बनने का ‘स्‍वप्‍न’ देख लिया है!

सोशल मीडिया पर छाईं दबंग महिला कॉन्स्टेबल, लॉकडाउन तोड़ने पर लगाई थी मंत्री के बेटे की क्लास, हुआ तबादला

राजस्थान में सियासी संकट : सचिन पायलट को सिंधिया का साथ, बोले- कांग्रेस को प्रतिभा और क्षमता पर विश्वास नहीं

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

जरूर पढ़ें

Coronavirus संक्रमण की बढ़ती रफ्तार, देश के कई शहरों में फिर लग सकता है लॉकडाउन

कोरोना काल में राजस्थान की राजनीति में मध्यप्रदेश जैसा 'वायरस'

जगी उम्मीद, रूस की सेचेनोव यूनिवर्सिटी में Coronavirus वैक्सीन का सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षण

गाड़ी के रजिस्ट्रेशन या फिटनेस के लिए भी देनी होगी FASTag की जानकारी, राजमार्ग मंत्रालय के निर्देश

अमिताभ, अभिषेक के बाद ऐश्वर्या और आराध्या भी कोरोना संक्रमित

सभी देखें

नवीनतम

Fact Check: तीन महीने पुराना है नानावटी अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों का आभार जताते अमिताभ बच्चन का ये वायरल वीडियो

Hagia Sofia trending: तुर्की के ‘हागि‍या सोफि‍या’ पर ट्वीट कि‍या तो लोगों ने ‘जावेद अख्‍तर’ को क्‍या-क्‍या कह डाला!

लीस्टर की बड़ी हार से चैंपियन्स लीग की उम्मीदों को लगा झटका

नाबालिग लड़कियों के यौन शोषण मामले में नाराज CM शिवराज, DGP से बोले सफेदपोश किसी भी कीमत पर नहीं बचे

श्रीपद्मनाभस्वामी मंदिर प्रशासन पर शाही परिवार का अधिकार बरकरार, मंदिर के पास 2 लाख करोड़ की संपत्ति

अगला लेख Hagia Sofia trending: तुर्की के ‘हागि‍या सोफि‍या’ पर ट्वीट कि‍या तो लोगों ने ‘जावेद अख्‍तर’ को क्‍या-क्‍या कह डाला!