Live Updates : टीएमसी नेता घर से EVM बरामद, उलुबेरिया में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं का हंगामा

मंगलवार, 6 अप्रैल 2021 (08:25 IST)
नई दिल्ली। पश्चिम बंगाल, असम, तमिलनाडु, केरल और पुड्डुचेरी में आज सुबह 7 बजे शुरू हुआ मतदान। मतदान से जुड़ी हर जानकारी...


09:29 AM, 6th Apr
-असम विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में दीमा हसाओ ज़िले के एक मतदान केंद्र पर एक बड़ी अनियमितता का मामला सामने आया है।
-राज्य की हाफलॉन्ग विधानसभा क्षेत्र में खोटलिर एलपी स्कूल के 107 (ए) के मतदान केंद्र पर केवल 90 मतदाता पंजीकृत हैं लेकिन 1 अप्रैल को यहां 171 वोट डाले गए।

09:27 AM, 6th Apr
-केरल में सुबह 9.11 बजे तक 3.21%, पश्चिम बंगाल में 4.88%, तमिलनाडु में 0.24% प्रतिशत, असम में 0.93%, पुड्डूचेरी में 0.38% मतदान।
 

08:31 AM, 6th Apr
-बंगाल के उलुबेरिया में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं का हंगामा।
-टीएमसी नेता गौतम घोष के घर से ईवीएम बरामद।

07:59 AM, 6th Apr
-तमिलनाडु में फिल्म स्टार रजनीकांत ने किया मतदान।
-कमल हासन भी अपनी बेटियों श्रुति हासन और अक्षरा हासन के साथ वोट डालने पहुंचे।
-कांग्रेस नेता पी. चिदंबरम ने भी किया मतदान।

07:34 AM, 6th Apr
-दक्षिण 24 परगना, हुगली और हावड़ा की 24 सीटों पर चल रहा है मतदान।
-यह तीनों जगह तृणमूल कांग्रेस का गढ़ मानी जाती है। 2016 के चुनाव में 31 में से 29 सीटों पर तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने जीत दर्ज की थी।

07:31 AM, 6th Apr
-पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर लोगों से की रिकॉर्ड मतदान की अपील। उन्होंने कहा कि असम, केरल, पुडुचेरी, तमिलनाडु और पश्चिम बंगाल में चुनाव हो रहे हैं। मैं इन स्थानों के लोगों, खासकर युवा मतदाताओं से से अनुरोध करता हूं कि वे रिकॉर्ड संख्या में मतदान करें।

07:31 AM, 6th Apr
-'मेट्रो मैन' ई श्रीधरन ने पोन्नानी के एक मतदान केंद्र पर किया मतदान। केरल के पलक्कड़ से बीजेपी उम्मीदवार हैं श्रीधरन।

07:31 AM, 6th Apr
-पश्चिम बंगाल की 31 सीटों पर आज तीसरे चरण का मतदान।
-असम में आज तीसरे और अंतिम चरण का मतदान।
-तमिलनाडु, केरल और पुड्डुचेरी में भी आज डाले जा रहे हैं वोट।

