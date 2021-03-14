Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

व्हील चेअर पर ममता बनर्जी का रोड शो, कहा- जनता का दर्द मेरे दर्द से ज्यादा

रविवार, 14 मार्च 2021 (14:17 IST)
कोलकाता। पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी (Mamata Banerjee) रविवार को कोलकाता में व्हील चेअर के जरिए रोड शो के लिए निकली। यह रोड शो गांधी मूर्ति से हादसा तक चलेगा। इसके बाद ममता एक रैली को भी संबोधित करेगी।

रोड शो से पहले ममता बनर्जी ट्वीट किया है कि पूरी ताकत से मेरी लड़ाई जारी रहेगी। मुझे काफी दर्द हो रहा है लेकिन मैं महसूस कर रही हूं कि राज्य की जनता की दर्द मेरे दर्द से काफी ज्यादा है।
 
इस बीच चुनाव आयोग अपने फैसले में कहा कि तृणमूल कांग्रेस की प्रमुख ममता बनर्जी पर नंदीग्राम में चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान हमला नहीं हुआ था। आयोग ने कहा कि ममता पर हमले के कोई सबूत नहीं हैं। यह एक हादसा था।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि ममता बनर्जी 10 मार्च को नंदीग्राम में चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान बुरी तरह घायल हो गई थीं। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया था कि 10 मार्च को जब वह चुनाव प्रचार कर रही थीं तब उन पर किसी ने हमला किया था।

COVID-19 : देश में महाराष्ट्र, पंजाब और केरल में Corona से सबसे अधिक मौत

