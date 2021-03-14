व्हील चेअर पर ममता बनर्जी का रोड शो, कहा- जनता का दर्द मेरे दर्द से ज्यादा

रोड शो से पहले ममता बनर्जी ट्वीट किया है कि पूरी ताकत से मेरी लड़ाई जारी रहेगी। मुझे काफी दर्द हो रहा है लेकिन मैं महसूस कर रही हूं कि राज्य की जनता की दर्द मेरे दर्द से काफी ज्यादा है।
West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee holds a roadshow from Gandhi Murti in Kolkata to Hazra.#WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/SbmwSlOZ74— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021
We will continue to fight boldly!— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2021
I'm still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more.
In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE!