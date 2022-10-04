Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

कप्तान बदला फिर भी, UAE के खिलाफ एशिया कप में 104 रनों से जीता भारत

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
मंगलवार, 4 अक्टूबर 2022 (19:03 IST)
सिलहेट: भारत ने दीप्ति शर्मा (64) और जेमिमाह रॉड्रिगेज़ (75 नाबाद) के अर्द्धशतकों की बदौलत मंगलवार को महिला एशिया कप 2022 में संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (यूएई) को 104 रनों से मात दी।भारतीय महिलाओं ने यूएई को 20 ओवर में 179 रन का लक्ष्य दिया, जिसके जवाब में यूएई 74 रन ही बना सकी।

भारत ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया लेकिन सलामी बल्लेबाज सबभिनेनी मेघना (10) और ऋचा घोष (शून्य) का विकेट जल्दी गंवा दिया। दयालन हेमलता (02) के रनआउट होने के बाद दीप्ति और जेमिमाह ने मोर्चा संभालकर चौथे विकेट के लिये 127 रन की विशाल साझेदारी की।

दीप्ति ने 49 गेंदों पर पांच चौकों और दो छक्कों के साथ 64 रन बनाये, जबकि जेमिमाह ने टूर्नामेंट का अपना दूसरा अर्द्धशतक जड़ते हुए 45 गेंदों पर 11 चौकों के साथ 75 रन की नाबाद पारी खेली। दीप्ति का विकेट गिरने के बाद पूजा वस्त्राकर भी पांच गेंदों पर 13 रन बनाकर आउट हो गयीं, जिसके बाद किरण नवगिरे (10 नाबाद) ने चार गेंदों पर दो चौके लगाकर भारत को 178 रन के स्कोर तक पहुंचाया।
यूएई ने 179 रन के बड़े लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए पांच रन पर ही तीन विकेट गंवा दिये। सलामी बल्लेबाज तीर्था सतीश एक रन बनाकर रनआउट हो गयीं जबकि ईशा ओज़ा (04) और नताशा चेरियथ (शून्य) को राजेश्वरी गायकवाड़ ने आउट किया।

इसके बाद कविशा इगोडागे और खुशी शर्मा ने विकेट पर 15.4 ओवर का समय बिताते हुए चौथे विकेट के लिये 58 रन जोड़े। खुशी 50 गेंदों पर तीन चौकों के साथ 29 रन बनाकर आउट हो गयीं, जबकि कविशा ने 54 गेंदों पर तीन चौकों के साथ नाबाद 30 रन बनाये। इसके अलावा छाया मुगल ने छह रन जोड़े।
भारत की ओर से गायकवाड़ ने तीन ओवर में 20 रन देकर दो विकेट लिये, जबकि हेमलता ने तीन ओवर में आठ रन देकर एक विकेट अपने नाम किया।
भारत की कार्यवाहक कप्तान स्मृति मंधाना जीत के बाद बेहद खुश नजर आईं।स्मृति ने कहा, ‘‘जेमी (जेमिमा) और दीप्ति ने शानदार बल्लेबाजी करते हुए शतकीय साझेदारी करके हमें मैच में वापसी दिलाई। उन्होंने (यूएई) अच्छी बल्लेबाजी की, एक कैच छूट गया लेकिन उन्होंने अपने विकेट नहीं गंवाते हुए अच्छी बल्लेबाजी की।’’

उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘हमारे पास अपनी गेंदबाजों के लिए कुछ अभ्यास करने की योजना थी और जो हमने किया उससे खुश हैं। हम चाहते थे कि हमारी सभी बल्लेबाजों को मौका मिले।’’

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

इंदौर टी-20 में भारत ने टॉस जीतकर दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ चुनी गेंदबाजी

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos