कप्तान बदला फिर भी, UAE के खिलाफ एशिया कप में 104 रनों से जीता भारत

यूएई ने 179 रन के बड़े लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए पांच रन पर ही तीन विकेट गंवा दिये। सलामी बल्लेबाज तीर्था सतीश एक रन बनाकर रनआउट हो गयीं जबकि ईशा ओज़ा (04) और नताशा चेरियथ (शून्य) को राजेश्वरी गायकवाड़ ने आउट किया।
Another Player of the Match for the young and dynamic Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues.— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 4, 2022
She has been in top form so far and there’s still a long way to go in this tournament!
How many runs will Jemimah score?#WomensAsiaCup2022 #INDvUAE #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/q5NPhYPxru
भारत की कार्यवाहक कप्तान स्मृति मंधाना जीत के बाद बेहद खुश नजर आईं।स्मृति ने कहा, ‘‘जेमी (जेमिमा) और दीप्ति ने शानदार बल्लेबाजी करते हुए शतकीय साझेदारी करके हमें मैच में वापसी दिलाई। उन्होंने (यूएई) अच्छी बल्लेबाजी की, एक कैच छूट गया लेकिन उन्होंने अपने विकेट नहीं गंवाते हुए अच्छी बल्लेबाजी की।’’
India cruised to their 3rd victory in 3 matches!— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 4, 2022
With this win, India strengthened their position on the points table, on their road to the semi finals of the #WomensAsiaCup2022 . #INDvUAE #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/KksUVl5UG7