अर्शदीप सिंह ने अहम मौके पर छोड़ा आसान कैच, ट्रोलिंग के बाद हस्तियों से मिला समर्थन (Video)

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
सोमवार, 5 सितम्बर 2022 (13:47 IST)
रविवार को भारत के खिलाफ 182 रनों का पीछा कर रही पाकिस्तान को तीन ओवर में 33 रन चाहिये थे। रवि बिश्नोई ने 18वें ओवर में तीन वाइड डालने के बावजूद सिर्फ सात रन दिये, लेकिन इस ओवर में अर्शदीप सिंह से आसिफ़ अली का एक कैच छूट गया जो भारत के लिये महंगा साबित हुआ। आसिफ उस समय शून्य के स्कोर पर खेल रहे थे, और आगे चलकर उन्होंने आठ गेंदों पर 16 रन की पारी खेली।

अंतिम ओवर में भले ही अपनी भूल सुधारकर अर्शदीप सिंह ने आसिफ को पगबाधा कर दिया हो लेकिन उसके बाद पाकिस्तान को 2 गेंदो में सिर्फ 2 रन चाहिए थे। आसिफ आखिरी ओवर की चौथी गेंद पर आउट हो गये, जिसके बाद इफ्तिखार अहमद ने पांचवीं गेंद पर दो रन लेकर पाकिस्तान को जीत दिलायी।

अर्शदीप ने 3.5 ओवर में 27 रन देकर एक विकेट लिया लेकिन यह किफायती गेंदबाजी उनको विलेन बनाने से नहीं रोक पाई।यही कारण रहा कि ट्विटर पर उनकी अच्छी खासी ट्रोलिंग हुई।
हालांकि इसके बावजूद कई भारतीय और पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों ने कहा कि अर्शदीप की ट्रोलिंग नहीं होनी चाहिए क्योंकि कोई भी जानबूझ कर कैच नहीं छोड़ता है।
पाकिस्तान ने 182 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए शुरू से ही आक्रामक रवैया अपनाना चाहा, लेकिन कप्तान बाबर आज़म (14) और फखर जमान (15) बड़ा योगदान दिये बिना पवेलियन लौट गये।

चौथे नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी करने आये मोहम्मद नवाज़ ने पाकिस्तान की पारी को परिभाषित करते हुए 20 गेंदों पर छह चौकों और दो छक्कों की सहायता से 42 रन बनाये और मोहम्मद रिज़वान के साथ चौथे विकेट के लिये 73 रन की साझेदारी की, जिसने पाकिस्तान को मजबूत स्थिति में डाल दिया।

पाकिस्तान 136 रन पर सिर्फ दो विकेट गंवाकर जीत की ओर अग्रसर थी, लेकिन भुवनेश्वर कुमार ने 16वें ओवर में नवाज़ को, जबकि हार्दिक पांड्या ने 17वें ओवर में मोहम्मद रिज़वान को आउट किया।
रिज़वान ने 51 गेंदों पर छह चौकों और दो छक्कों की बदौलत 71 रन बनाये और उनके आउट होते ही मैच भारत की ओर झुक गया।हालांकि इसके बाद वाइड और पाक बल्लेबाजों के आक्रामर रवैये ने भारत से मैच छीन लिया।

भारत की ओर से भुवनेश्वर, अर्शदीप, बिश्नोई, पांड्या औ चहल ने एक-एक विकेट लिया। पांड्या (चार ओवर, 44 रन) और चहल (चार ओवर, 43 रन) महंगे साबित हुए। भुवनेश्वर ने भी अपने चार ओवर में 40 रन दिये।

