अमन की आशा में लगे रहो, भारत पाकिस्तान के मधुर संबंध क्रिकेट फैंस को नहीं आ रहे पसंद

, शनिवार, 2 सितम्बर 2023 (17:24 IST)
INDvsPAK विराट कोहली पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाज हारिस रऊफ के पास जाते हैं, उन्हें गले लगाते हैं और फिर आपस में कुछ बातें करके हंसने लग जाते हैं।भारत और पाकिस्तान को क्रिकेट के मैदान पर चिर प्रतिद्वंदी माना जाता है लेकिन इन दोनों देशों के खिलाड़ियों के बीच अच्छे संबंध रहे हैं जिसकी एक बानगी कोहली और रऊफ की मुलाकात ने यहां पेश की।कोहली ने बाद में पाकिस्तान के उपकप्तान शादाब खान से भी मुलाकात की और उनके साथ कुछ पल बिताए। यही नहीं भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज ने रऊफ के साथ पालेकल की पिच को लेकर चर्चा की।

भारत और पाकिस्तान के खिलाड़ियों के बीच इस तरह की मुलाकात के वीडियो को सोशल मीडिया पर ज्यादा सराहा नहीं जा रहा। कहा जा रहा है कि भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स अमन की आशा में ज्यादा व्यस्त है क्रिकेट खेलने में नहीं। इसके साथ ही पाकिस्तान द्वारा भारत के सैनिकों मारने की बातें भी याद दिलाई जा रही है।

यह 80 और 90 के दशक के किसी क्रिकेट प्रेमी के लिए हैरानी भरा दृश्य हो सकता है क्योंकि तब इन दोनों देशों के क्रिकेटर सार्वजनिक तौर पर एक दूसरे से मिलने से कतराते थे। यह अलग बात है कि पर्दे के पीछे उनके बीच अच्छे संबंध थे।

इमरान खान और वसीम अकरम व्यक्तिगत आमंत्रण पर नयी दिल्ली या मुंबई आते रहते थे। यही नहीं दुबई के होटलों में उनके बीच अच्छी गपशप चलती रहती थी। लेकिन ऐसा वे सार्वजनिक तौर पर नहीं करते थे।

लेकिन लगता है कि खिलाड़ियों की इस पीढ़ी ने समझ लिया है कि क्रिकेट महज एक खेल है या फिर वे इतने साहसी हो गए हैं कि इस तरह के मामलों में खुद निर्णय ले सकते हैं।

कोहली जब खराब दौर से गुजर रहे थे तो पाकिस्तान के कप्तान बाबर आजम ने एक्स ( पूर्व में टि्वटर) और उनके समर्थन में संदेश जारी किया था। सोशल मीडिया पर कोहली और बाबर में सर्वश्रेष्ठ कौन जैसे मसले पर प्रशंसकों के बीच भले ही तीखी प्रतिक्रिया चलती रही हो लेकिन ये दोनों खिलाड़ी इससे अछूते रहे हैं।
कोहली ने हाल में पाकिस्तानी कप्तान को वर्तमान समय में सभी प्रारूपों का सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ी करार दिया था जबकि बाबर से संवाददाता सम्मेलन में अक्सर कोहली से प्रतिद्वंदिता के बारे में पूछा जाता है। एशिया कप में भी दोनों टीमों के बीच मैच की पूर्व संध्या पर उनसे इस तरह का सवाल किया गया था।

बाबर ने इसके जवाब में कहा था,‘‘ जब मैं 2019 में उनसे मिला तो वह चरम पर थे। वह आज भी अपने चरम पर हैं। मैं उनके खेल से कुछ सीखना चाहता हूं। मैं उनसे काफी सीख लेता हूं। वह मेरे सवालों का हमेशा विस्तार से जवाब देते हैं।’’

