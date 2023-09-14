Select Your Language

Naseem Shah की जगह कश्मीर में जन्मा यह क्रिकेटर खेलेगा पाकिस्तान के लिए

, गुरुवार, 14 सितम्बर 2023 (12:38 IST)
Zaman Khan ODI Debut : कश्मीर में जन्में क्रिकेटर जमान खान (Zaman Khan) गुरुवार को कोलंबो में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ ‘करो या मरो’ के एशिया कप सुपर फोर मैच (Asia Cup Super Four Match) में पाकिस्तान के लिए अपना ODI Debut करने को तैयार हैं।
पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में मीरपुर के गरीब परिवार का यह खिलाड़ी कश्मीर लीग (Kashmir League) में खेलने के बाद कनाडा और श्रीलंका की टी20 लीग में खेला।
उन्होंने कोई प्रथम श्रेणी मैच नहीं खेला है लेकिन अफगानिस्तान और न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ छह टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच में पाकिस्तान का प्रतिनिधित्व किया है। (Zaman Khan T-20 Career)
 
पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड ने उन्हें चोटिल नसीम शाह (Naseem Shah) की जगह पाकिस्तान टीम में शामिल किया।
 
पाकिस्तान टीम प्रबंधन द्वारा बुधवार को घोषित अंतिम एकादश में भी पुष्टि हो गयी कि तेज गेंदबाज हारिस रऊफ (Haris Rauf) चोट के कारण मैच में नहीं खेलेंगे।


