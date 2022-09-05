Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

पंजाब के नेताओं ने किया बचाव अर्शदीप सिंह का बचाव, खेलमंत्री ने लगाया फोन (Video)

हमें फॉलो करें webdunia
सोमवार, 5 सितम्बर 2022 (18:04 IST)
चंडीगढ: राज्यसभा सांसद हरभजन सिंह समेत पंजाब के कई नेताओं ने सोमवार को तेज गेंदबाज अर्शदीप सिंह का बचाव किया जो दुबई में एशिया कप के दौरान भारत . पाकिस्तान मैच में एक कैच छोड़ने के कारण सोशल मीडिया पर ‘ट्रोलिंग’ का शिकार हो रहे हैं।

पाकिस्तान ने रविवार को वह मैच पांच विकेट से जीता।आम आदमी पार्टी के सांसद राघव चड्ढा, पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह, पंजाब के खेलमंत्री गुरमीत सिंह मीत और भाजपा नेता मनजिंदर सिरसा ने भी 23 वर्ष के इस क्रिकेटर का बचाव किया है।
पूर्व क्रिकेटर और आप सांसद हरभजन ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ युवा अर्शदीप सिंह की आलोचना बंद करो । कोई जान बूझकर कैच नहीं छोड़ता। हमें अपनी टीम पर गर्व है। पाकिस्तान बेहतर खेला । इस मंच पर अपने ही खिलाड़ियों के बारे में घटिया बातें करने वालों पर शर्म आती है। अर्शदीप खरा सोना है।’’
चड्ढा ने कहा ,‘‘ अर्शदीप इतना प्रतिभाशाली है कि आने वाले समय में भारतीय गेंदबाजी आक्रमण की अगुवाई करेगा। नफरत उसका कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकती।’’

पंजाब के खेलमंत्री गुरमीत सिंह ने कहा ,‘‘ खेल में हार जीत होती ही है । अर्शदीप ने इतने कम समय में नाम बनाया है और पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ भी अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया । एक कैच छोड़ने पर उसकी इस तरह से आलोचना गलत है। अर्शदीप देश का भविष्य और युवाओं की प्रेरणा है। खेलों में नफरत के लिये कोई जगह नहीं है।’’
उन्होंने अर्शदीप की मां बलजीत कौर से फोन पर बात की और कहा कि पंजाब और पूरा देश उनके साथ है।
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर ने कहा ,‘‘खेल में यह सब (कैच छूटना) होता रहता है। हमें अपने खिलाड़ियों का समर्थन करना चाहिये। अर्शदीप को निराश होने की जरूरत नहीं है। उसके सामने लंबा और सुनहरा कैरियर है।’’

भाजपा नेता मनजिंदर सिरसा ने अर्शदीप को खालिस्तानी बोलने वालों को करारा जवाब देते हुए कहा ,‘‘ अर्शदीप सिंह होनहार खिलाड़ी है । उसने शानदार खेला और पूरा देश उसके साथ है ।क्रिकेट से पहले देश है और पाकिस्तान के इस दुष्प्रचार को खारिज करके मैं अर्शदीप सिंह के साथ हूं।’’(भाषा)

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड ज्योतिष लाइफ स्‍टाइल धर्म-संसार महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

अगला लेख

एशिया कप में भारत को 8 साल बाद हराने की खुशी, ड्रेसिंग रूम में ऐसे झूम उठे पाकिस्तानी (Video)

प्रचलित

webdunia

रूट को उखाड़ पाने में नाकाम टीम इंडिया,जड़ा 3 टेस्ट में लगातार तीसरा शतक

webdunia

ICC टेस्ट रैंकिंग में जसप्रीत बुमराह हुए टॉप 10 गेंदबाजों की लिस्ट से बाहर

webdunia

पिछली 50 पारियों से नहीं आया विराट के बल्ले से शतक, ट्विटर पर फैंस कह रहे 'चोकली'

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos