पंजाब के नेताओं ने किया बचाव अर्शदीप सिंह का बचाव, खेलमंत्री ने लगाया फोन (Video)

पूर्व क्रिकेटर और आप सांसद हरभजन ने ट्वीट किया ,‘‘ युवा अर्शदीप सिंह की आलोचना बंद करो । कोई जान बूझकर कैच नहीं छोड़ता। हमें अपनी टीम पर गर्व है। पाकिस्तान बेहतर खेला । इस मंच पर अपने ही खिलाड़ियों के बारे में घटिया बातें करने वालों पर शर्म आती है। अर्शदीप खरा सोना है।’’
Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh No one drop the catch purposely..we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2022
The kind of hate 23 year old Arshdeep is being subjected to is appalling. Let us cut that young man some slack. Arshdeep is an amazing talent and will lead the Indian bowling attack in the coming years. No hate can pull him down. #IStandWithArshdeep pic.twitter.com/CL1o4oVSLD
— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 5, 2022चड्ढा ने कहा ,‘‘ अर्शदीप इतना प्रतिभाशाली है कि आने वाले समय में भारतीय गेंदबाजी आक्रमण की अगुवाई करेगा। नफरत उसका कुछ नहीं बिगाड़ सकती।’’
उन्होंने अर्शदीप की मां बलजीत कौर से फोन पर बात की और कहा कि पंजाब और पूरा देश उनके साथ है।
Punjab Sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet hayer talks to the mother of Cricketer #arshdeepsingh #INDvsPAK— Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) September 5, 2022
