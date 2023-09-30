Select Your Language

Asian Games : भारत ने पाकिस्तान को Squash में हराकर जीता 10वां Gold Medal

, शनिवार, 30 सितम्बर 2023 (16:36 IST)
Image Credit : SAI Media Twitter

Gold in Squash Asian Games : भारत ने चीन के हांगझू में एशियाई खेलों 2023 में अपनी तालिका में एक और स्वर्ण जोड़ा है। भारत ने 30 सितंबर को पुरुषों की स्क्वैश टीम स्पर्धा में पाकिस्तान को हराया।
(India wins gold in squash men’s team event with 2-1 victory against Pakistan)
यह 2-1 की जीत, एक कठिन खेल के बाद आई, जिसका परिणाम केवल अंतिम दौर में तय किया गया। अंत में, भारतीय टीम के अभय सिंह (Abhay Singh) अपने पाकिस्तानी प्रतिद्वंद्वी ज़मान नूर (Zaman Noor) को पछाड़कर शीर्ष खिताब हासिल करने में सफल रहे।
 
अभय सिंह ने अंतिम राउंड का मैच 3 अंकों के साथ जीता, जबकि नूर ने 2 अंक बनाए। अंतिम राउंड का कुल स्कोर इस प्रकार था: 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10.
 
भारत की एशियाई गेम्स में शानदार परफॉरमेंस 
यह एशियाई खेलों में भारत का अब तक जीता 10वां गोल्ड है। टीम इंडिया के लिए 7वें दिन में यह दूसरा गोल्ड है, इससे पहले आज रोहन बोपन्ना (Rohan Bopanna) और रुतुजा भोसले (Rutuja Bhosle) ने टेनिस मिक्स्ड डबल्स में गोल्ड जीता था। देश के पास अब 10 स्वर्ण, 13 रजत और 13 कांस्य हैं, जिससे कुल पदकों की संख्या 36 हो गई है। 

