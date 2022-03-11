भाजपा की बंपर जीत पर बोले प्रशांत किशोर- विपक्ष साहेब की चाल में ना फंसे, असली लड़ाई 2024 में

उल्लेखनीय है चुनाव परिणामों के बाद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने पार्टी मुख्यालय में कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया था। इस दौरान उन्होंने साफ कहा था कि इन चुनावों ने 2024 के नतीजे तय कर दिए हैं।
Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 & not in any state #elections— Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 11, 2022
Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition.
Don’t fall or be part of this false narrative.