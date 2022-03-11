Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

भाजपा की बंपर जीत पर बोले प्रशांत किशोर- विपक्ष साहेब की चाल में ना फंसे, असली लड़ाई 2024 में

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 11 मार्च 2022 (14:21 IST)
नई दिल्ली। भाजपा ने यूपी समेत 4 राज्यों में शानदार प्रदर्शन कर यहां सत्ता की चाभी एक बार फिर हासिल कर ली है। भाजपा के इस प्रदर्शन पर सत्ता पक्ष के लोग बेहद खुश है तो विपक्ष ने भाजपा को नसीहत दी है। भारतीय राजनीतिक रणनीतिकार प्रशांत किशोर की प्रतिक्रिया आई है।
 
प्रशांत किशोर ने आज एक ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि देश के लिए लड़ाई 2024 में लड़ी जाएगी और तभी नतीजे आएंगे, इन विधानसभा चुनावों में नहीं। साहेब ये जानते हैं! इसलिए राज्य के परिणामों के जरिए विपक्ष के खिलाफ एक मनोवैज्ञानिक धारणा बनाने की चाल चल रहे हैं। इस झूठी कथा में मत फंसे और इसका हिस्सा मत बनें।
 
उल्लेखनीय है चुनाव परिणामों के बाद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने पार्टी मुख्‍यालय में कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया था। इस दौरान उन्होंने साफ कहा था कि इन चुनावों ने 2024 के नतीजे तय कर दिए हैं।

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश है? भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें - निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन!

अगला लेख

उत्तर प्रदेश चुनाव में इन 10 सीटों पर भाजपा नेताओं पर वोटों की बारिश, कौन से नंबर पर हैं योगी आदित्यनाथ?

प्रचलित

webdunia

UP में ब्राह्मणों का मुद्दा उछालकर भाजपा के 'जाल' में तो नहीं फंस गया विपक्ष

webdunia

चुनावी एक्सप्लेनर: यूपी चुनाव में मायावती के ब्राह्मण व दलित गठजोड़ कार्ड से खत्म होगा बसपा का वनवास?

webdunia

UP Election 2022: मुख्तार अंसारी के बड़े भाई सपा में हुए शामिल

webdunia

घर में चींटियां निकल रही हैं तो जानिए शुभ-अशुभ संकेत

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos