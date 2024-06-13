Select Your Language

Tata की इलेक्ट्रिक कारें सबसे सुरक्षित, Tata Punch EV और Nexon EV को Bharat NCAP test में 5 star rating

Tata की इलेक्ट्रिक कारें सबसे सुरक्षित, Tata Punch EV और Nexon EV को Bharat NCAP test में 5 star rating

वेबदुनिया न्यूज डेस्क

नई दिल्ली , गुरुवार, 13 जून 2024 (18:19 IST)
Indias safest electric cars :  घरेलू वाहन विनिर्माता टाटा मोटर्स की पंच.ईवी और नेक्सॉन.ईवी (Punch EV, Nexon EV ) 5 सितारा भारत न्यू कार असेसमेंट प्रोग्राम (भारत-एनसीएपी) रेटिंग पाने वाली पहली इलेक्ट्रिक कार बन गई है। 
सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने सोशल मीडिया मंच 'एक्स' पर पोस्ट किया कि पंच.ईवी और नेक्सॉन.ईवी को 5 सितारा भारत एनसीएपी रेटिंग के लिए टाटा मोटर्स को बधाई। इस प्रकार वे भारतीय वाहन बाजार में पहली 5 सितारा रेटिंग वाली ईवी बन गईं।
गडकरी ने कहा कि चूंकि इलेक्ट्रिक वाहन भारत में परिवहन के भविष्य की अगुवाई कर रहे हैं, इसलिए मजबूत भारत एनसीएपी रेटिंग उपभोक्ताओं के लिए सुरक्षित वाहनों का चयन करने में एक अमूल्य माध्यम के रूप में कार्य करती है, और यह वाहन में बैठे लोगों को प्रदान की जाने वाली उच्च स्तर की सुरक्षा का प्रमाण है।
 उन्होंने पिछले साल कहा था कि भारत-एनसीएपी को सर्वोत्तम वैश्विक मानकों के अनुरूप मानकीकृत किया गया है और भारत-एनसीएपी वाहन रेटिंग प्रणाली को अनिवार्य विनियमों से परे सड़क सुरक्षा और वाहन सुरक्षा मानकों को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए डिज़ाइन किया गया है। इनपुट भाषा 

