#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj says, "...We were supposed to offer him honey with a few drops of lemon juice in water...But he told me separately to offer him 'charnamrit' of Bhagwan Sri Ram. So, we made changes...I felt a motherly love at that… https://t.co/1SqbPRUtNp pic.twitter.com/dOFV3w1SqU