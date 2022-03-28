Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

'कोडा' बनी बेस्ट फिल्म, विल स्मिथ ने जीता बेस्ट एक्टर का अवॉर्ड, देखिए ऑस्कर 2022 विजेताओं की लिस्ट

सोमवार, 28 मार्च 2022 (12:19 IST)
94वें अकादमी अवॉर्ड्स का आयोजन इस साल अमेरिका के लॉस एंजिल्स के डॉल्बी थिएयर में किया गया। इस समारोह में कई फिल्मों को ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित किया गया। भारत की तरफ से एक डॉक्यूमेंट्री 'राइटिंग ‍विद फायर' ऑस्कर की रेस में शामिल थी, लेकिन वह अवॉर्ड जीतने से चूक गईं।
 
विल स्मिथ और जैसिका चैस्टेन को बेस्ट एक्टर्स का अकादमी पुरस्कार मिला है। वहीं 'कोडा' को बेस्ट फिल्म के लिए ऑस्कर से सम्मानित किया गया है। बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री फीचर की कैटेगरी में द समर ऑफ सोल को ऑस्कर मिला है। फिल्म 'ड्यूक' ने अलग-अलग कैटेगरी में सबसे ज्यादा 6 ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड जीते है। देखिए ऑस्कर विनर्स की पूरी लिस्ट...
 
बेस्ट फिल्म - कोडा
 
बेस्ट इंटरनेशनल फीचर फिल्म - ड्राइव माय कार
 
बेस्ट एक्टर - विल स्मिथ (किंग रिचर्ड)
 
बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस - जेसिका चैस्टेन (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
 
 
बेस्ट स्पोर्टिंग एक्टर - टॉय कोत्सुर
 
बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्ट्रेस - एरियाना देबोस
 
बेस्ट डायरेक्टर- जेन कैंपियन (पॉवर ऑफ द डॉग)
 
बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री फीचर - समर ऑफ सोल 
 
बेस्ट ओरिजनल सॉन्ग - बिली एलीश
 
फैंस च्वाइस अवॉर्ड - आर्मी ऑफ द डेड
 
बेस्ट अडेप्टेड स्क्रीनप्ले - शॉन हेडर (कोडा)
 
बेस्ट ओरिजनल स्क्रीनप्ले - केनेथ ब्रानघू 
 
लाइव एक्शन शॉर्ट फिल्म - द लॉन्ग गुडबाय
 
बेस्ट कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइन - जेनी बेवन (क्रूएला)
 
बेस्ट एनिमेटेड फीचर - एन्कैंटो
 
बेस्ट सिनेमैटोग्राफी - ग्रेग फ्रेजर (ड्यून)
 
बेस्ट ओरिजिनल स्कोर - हैंस जिमर (ड्यून)
 
बेस्ट मेकअप और हेयर स्टाइलिंग - द आई ऑफ टेमी फेय 
 
बेस्ट प्रोडक्शन डिजाइन - ड्यून
 
बेस्ट फिल्म एडिटिंग - ड्यून 
 
बेस्ट शॉर्ट फिल्म (एनिमेटेड) - द विंडशील्ड वाइपर
 
बेस्ट विजुअल इफेक्ट - ड्यून
 
बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री शॉर्ट सब्जेक्ट - द क्वीन ऑफ बास्केटबॉल
 
बेस्ट साउंड - ड्यून 
 

