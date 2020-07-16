अमिताभ बच्चन ने दिया Life Lesson, बताया किन 6 तरह के लोगों से दूरी बनाकर रहने में है फायदा

*ईर्ष्यी घृणी त्वसंतुष्ट: क्रोधनो नित्यशड्कितः।* *परभाग्योपजीवी च षडेते दुखभागिनः।।* *अर्थात-* सभी से ईर्ष्या करने वाले, घृणा करने वाले, असंतोषी, क्रोधी, सदा संदेह करने वाले और पराये आसरे जीने वाले ये छः प्रकार के मनुष्य हमेशा दुखी रहते हैं। अतः यथा संभव इन प्रवृत्तियों से बचना चाहिए। They that express jealousy always towards others, they who ever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered , they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters ..

