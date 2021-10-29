आर्यन खान को जमानत मिलने पर खुशी से झूमा बॉलीवुड, सेलेब्स ने जताई खुशी

समय जब न्याय करता है,— sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 28, 2021
तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती।
Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I’m so happy that it was finally granted, bro @iamsrk Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi. You have contributed hugely to the fraternity. God bless both you and your family. pic.twitter.com/nF5omCTyAg— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 28, 2021
I want to have a blast tonight!— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 28, 2021
Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen.— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021