बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स को सताई अफगानिस्तान की चिंता, सोशल मीडिया के जरिए कही ये बात

Growing up in #Kabul was unforgettably beautiful .. what has happened is heartbreaking .. Sending peace to this stunningly beautiful yet tragic country .. #KabulFalls #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/5VCwwgfWfz— Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) August 16, 2021
While one country celebrates their Independence another loses theirs … what a world this is— Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 15, 2021
Special prayer for the people of Afghanistan. A nation wrecked and destroyed by colonial ambitions of foreign powers. #Afganistan— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 16, 2021
Devastated looking at the state of women in Afghanistan ,shame on humanity.— Karan Tacker (@karantacker) August 16, 2021
