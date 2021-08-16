Webdunia - Bharat's app for daily news and videos

Install App

Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स को सताई अफगानिस्तान की चिंता, सोशल मीडिया के जरिए कही ये बात

webdunia
सोमवार, 16 अगस्त 2021 (18:52 IST)
अफगानिस्तान पर तालिबान का कब्जा होने के बाद जो तस्वीरें सामने आ रही है यो दिल दहलाने वाली है। लोग किसी भी कीमत पर काबुल छोड़कर जाना चाहते हैं। कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने अफगानिस्तान की इस भवावह स्थिति पर अपनी चिंता व्यक्त की है। 

 
webdunia
रिया ने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर एक पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए लिखा, जब पूरी दुनिया में महिलाओं के समान वेतन के लिए लड़ रही है, ऐसे समय में अफगानिस्तान में महिलाओं को बेचा जा रहा है। वहां महिलाएं खुद वेतन बन गई हैं। अफगानिस्तान में महिलाओं और अल्पसंख्यकों की स्थिति दिल तोड़ने वाली है। ग्लोबल लीडर्स से अपील करती हूं कि इसके खिलाफ खड़े हों। पितृसत्ता का नाश हो। महिलाएं भी इंसान हैं।
 
टिस्का चोपड़ा ने लिखा, काबुल में बड़ा होना अविस्मरणीय रूप से सुंदर था। जो हुआ वह दिल दहला देने वाला है। शांति का पैगाम
 
स्वरा भास्कर ने अफगानिस्तान के खौफनाक मंजर के एक वीडियो को रीट्वीट करते हुए दिल टूटने वाली इमोजी शेयर की है। 
 
आलिया भट्ट की मां सोनी राजदान ने लिखा, जहां एक देश अपनी आज़ादी का जश्न मना रहा है वहीं दूसरा अपनी आज़ादी खो रहा है।
 
फिल्म निर्माता शेखर कपूर ने ट्वीट किया, अफगानिस्तान के लोगों के लिए विशेष प्रार्थना। विदेशी शक्तियों की औपनिवेशिक महत्वाकांक्षाओं से बर्बाद और तबाह हुआ देश है।
 
टीवी एक्टर करण ने लिखा है, इंसानियत शर्मसार। दुनिया बस चुपचाप बैठकर तमाशा देख रही है।
 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

यह चुटकुला इतना मजेदार है कि हंसी नहीं रुकने वाली : कहां रखा है चाय पत्ती का डिब्बा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos