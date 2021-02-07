Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






Advertiesment

जोशीमठ त्रासदी पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख

webdunia
रविवार, 7 फ़रवरी 2021 (16:41 IST)
उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले के जोशीमठ में ग्लेशियर टूटकर गिरने के कारण ऋषि गंगा नदी पर बना बांध टूट गया है। यह ग्लेशियर एक पावर प्रोजेक्ट के पास टूटा, जिसके कारण वहां काम कर रहे कई मजदूर लापता हैं। जोशीमठ में आई इस त्रासदी पर फिल्म जगत की हस्तियों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए दुख जाहिर किया है।
 
बॉलीवुड एक्टर सोनू सूद ने इस मामले पर ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि 'उत्तराखंड हम तुम्हारे साथ हैं।' 
 
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री दीया मिर्जा ने इस त्रासदी पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए लिखा, 'हिमालय में बहुत सारे बांधों के निर्माण ने ऐसा किया है। चमोली के लोगों के लिए प्रार्थना।'
 
श्रद्धा कपूर ने लिखा, 'उत्तराखंड में ग्लेशियर टूटने के बारे में सुनने के बाद परेशान हूं। वहां हर किसी की सुरक्षा की प्रार्थना करती हूं।'
 
सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ फिल्म सर्टिफिकेशन के चेयरमैन और लेखक प्रसून जोशी ने लिखा, 'उम्मीद है कि चमोली और उत्तराखंड के अन्य जिले ग्लेशियर के फटने से सुरक्षित होंगे और कोई भी जीवन खतरे में नहीं पड़ेगा। लोगों, अधिकारियों और बचाव दलों के लिए प्रार्थना और शक्ति।'
 


नदी में ग्लेशियर गिरने के कारण ऋषि गंगा नदी में लगभग 10 बजकर 45 मिनट पर फ्लैश फ्लड आई, जिससे पानी की मात्रा बढ़ गई. इसके कारण रैनी गांव के पास ऋषि गंगा पनबिजली परियोजना पूरी तरह से तबाह हो गई।
 
जोशीमठ मालारिया राजमार्ग पर बीआरओ पुल भी पूरी तरह ध्वस्त हो गया। ऋषिगंगा रैनी के पास धौली गंगा से मिलती है इसलिए धौली गंगा में भी बाढ़ आ गई। गांव के कई घर भी बह गए। तपोवन के पास धौली गंगा नदी पर एक NTPC परियोजना थी, जोकि पूरी तरह से तबाह हो गई।
 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
जीवनसंगी की तलाश अब हो गई है बेहद आसान! तो आज ही भारत मैट्रिमोनी पर रजिस्टर करें- निःशुल्क रजिस्ट्रेशन करे!

अगला लेख

इस महीने से फ्लोर पर आएगी अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'रक्षाबंधन'

प्रचलित

webdunia

करीना से शादी से पहले सैफ अली खान ने अमृता सिंह को लिखी थी इमोशनल चिट्ठी, कही थी यह बात

webdunia

यूजर ने पूछा कंगना रनौट से बचने की कौन सी वैक्सीन? सोना महापात्रा ने दिया मजेदार जवाब

webdunia

किस किसको प्यार करूं : फिल्म समीक्षा

webdunia

श्री बजरंग बाण का पाठ

webdunia

श्री हनुमान चालीसा

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos