सीता का रोल निभाने के लिए करीना कपूर ने मांगी 12 करोड़ फीस, सोशल मीडिया पर #BoycottKareenaKhan हुआ ट्रेंड!

webdunia
शनिवार, 12 जून 2021 (12:58 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस करीना कपूर खान दूसरी बार मां बनने के बाद दोबारा काम पर लौट चुकी हैं। करीना जल्द ही आमिर खान के साथ 'लाल सिंह चड्ढा' में नजर आने वाली हैं। हाल ही में खबरें आई थी कि करीना निर्देशक आलौकिक देसाई की फिल्म में सीता का रोल निभाने वाली हैं। 

 
बताया जा रहा है कि करीना ने सीता का किरदार निभाने के लिए 12 करोड़ रुपए फीस मांगी हैं। वहीं अब सोशल मीडिया पर #BoycottKareenaKhan ट्रेंड करने लगा है। यूजर्स का कहना है कि करीना को अब सीता का किरदार नहीं निभाना चाहिए।
 






एक यूजर ने लिखा, करीना शूर्पणखा के रोल में ज्यादा अच्छी दिखेंगी। एक अन्य ने लिखा, तैमूर की मां नहीं होंगी मेरी सीता मां। 
 
बता दें कि बाहुबली राइटर केवी विजयेंद्र प्रसाद इस फिल्म की कहानी लिख रहे हैं। रामायण की सीता को नए अवतार और खास तरीके से फिल्म में दर्शाया जाएगा। खबरों के अनुसार के करीना के 12 करोड़ की फीस मांगने के बाद मेकर्स अपने निर्णय पर पुनविचार कर रहे हैं।
 

