कोरोना वायरस: शाहरुख, सलमान समेत कई सितारों ने महाराष्ट्र पुलिस के सम्मान में बदला अपना प्रोफाइल पिक्चर

सोमवार, 11 मई 2020 (11:25 IST)
कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ चल रही जंग में स्वास्थकर्मी, पुलिसकर्मी पूरी जी जान से अपनी ड्यूटी निभा रहे हैं। ऐसे में बॉलीवुड सुपरस्टार्स ने महाराष्ट्र पुलिस को सलाम करते हुए अपने अपने सोशल मीडिया प्रोफाइल की तस्वीर को बदलकर महाराष्ट्र पुलिस का लोगो लगाया है। सलमान खान, शाहरुख खान, अजय देवगन, अक्षय कुमार समेत कई स्टार्स ने यह किया है।

सबसे पहले सलमान खान ने यह शुरु किया, जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड होने लगे। सलमान के इस कदम से उनके फैंस काफी खुश है और उनको खूब सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं। सलमान खान ने अपने फेसबुक, ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम का प्रोफाइल पिक्चर को महाराष्ट्र पुलिस को समर्पित किया।
 
शाहरुख खान आभार प्रकट करते हुए लिखा- मैं डॉक्टर्स, मेडिकल स्टॉफ, पुलिस, हेल्थ वकर्स समेत सभी फ्रंटलाइन वारियर्स का शुक्रिया अदा करता हूं। 
 
अक्षय ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, हर रोज मैं फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स की बहादुरी के किस्से सुन रहा हूं जो थकान और डर को पीछे छोड़ते हुए हम लोगों को प्राथमिकताएं दे रहे हैं। ऐसे ही एक हीरो महाराष्ट्र पुलिस भी है। मैं इन्हें रिस्पेक्ट देने के लिए अपनी प्रोफाइल पिक्चर बदल रहा हूं। आप भी जॉइन कीजिए और इन्हें दिल से सैल्यूट कीजिए।
 




वहीं, अजय देवगन, ऋचा चड्डा, करण जौहर समेत बाकी कलाकारों ने भी अपनी प्रोफाइल पिक्चर को बदलकर महाराष्ट्र पुलिस का लोगो लगाया है। 
 
बता दें कि महाराष्ट्र पुलिस लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए हर संभव प्रयास कर रही है। संकट की इस घड़ी में लोगों की रक्षा में लगी पुलिस के प्रति अब सभी कलाकार इस तरह अपना आभार व्यक्त कर रहे हैं।
 

