कोरोना वायरस: शाहरुख, सलमान समेत कई सितारों ने महाराष्ट्र पुलिस के सम्मान में बदला अपना प्रोफाइल पिक्चर

I stand in solidarity with Maharashtra police @DGPMaharashtra.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 10, 2020
Thank u to @AnilDeshmukhNCP @MumbaiPolice for relentless efforts in the face of this adversity. Very grateful to doctors, medical staff, health workers who are leading the fight against the virus on the frontlines. pic.twitter.com/u8Rq7RWjr5
Everyday I hear incidents of bravery of our frontline workers who are putting fear & exhaustion aside and putting us first. One such hero is our Maharashtra Police, I’m changing my DP to theirs as a mark of respect.Join in, together let’s say #DilSeSalute to them@DGPMaharashtra— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 10, 2020
Immensely grateful to the @MumbaiPolice for working tirelessly and relentlessly to ensure our safety and protecting us during theses turbulent times ! We are so thankful and our changed profile is a tiny way of expressing our deepest gratitude! @AnilDeshmukhNCP— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2020
Indebted and proud of our Maharashtra Police #IndiaFightsCorona @CMOMaharashtra @AnilDeshmukhNCP @DGPMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/hxR3keBcQf— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 10, 2020
I have changed my display picture in solidarity with our Police Force. Many of whom are vulnerable working on the frontlines of #COVID__19. May they be strengthened by this and by citizens who are working to ensure they have gloves, sanitisers and masks. https://t.co/PEFAevRSxv— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 10, 2020