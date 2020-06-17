सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को याद करते हुए बोले क्रिकेटर शेन वॉटसन, कभी-कभी भूल जाते थे कि वे बल्लेबाजी कर रहे हैं या धोनी…

बुधवार, 17 जून 2020 (19:05 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन से क्रिकेट जगत भी सदमे में हैं। सुशांत ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की बायोपिक में उनका किरदार निभाया था। 34 वर्षीय एक्टर की मौत पर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व ऑलराउंडर शेन वॉटसन ने भी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। वॉटसन ने ट्विटर के जरिए बताया कि वह किस तरह धोनी की बायोपिक में सुशांत के काम से प्रभावित हुए थे। वॉटसन ने लिखा कि फिल्म देखते हुए आप कई बार भूल जाते हो कि यह सुशांत हैं या फिर धोनी।

वॉटसन ने लिखा है, “मैं सुशांत के बारे में लगातार सोच रहा हूं। यह बेहद दुखद है। अनटोल्ड स्टोरी में कई बार आप भूल जाते हो कि यह सुशांत हैं या धोनी। शानदार एक्टिंग और अब दुनिया उनके यहां न होने से खाली-सी हो गई है। जल्दी चले गए।”

I can’t stop thinking about #sushantsinghrajput. It is just so tragic!!! In The Untold Story, at times you forgot whether it was Sushant or MSD. Amazing portrayal and now the world is much poorer with him not here in it. #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/pFYz4cD9jK

— Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) June 15, 2020


ऑस्ट्रेलिया के एक और स्टार खिलाड़ी डेविड वॉर्नर भी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत पर दुख जता चुके हैं। वॉर्नर ने भी ट्वीट कर कहा था कि उन्हें इस बात पर विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है।

Very very sad to hear about this. RIP #sushantsinghrajput https://t.co/28BiK4Li0l

— David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 14, 2020


वहीं, पाकिस्तान के पूर्व विकेटकीपर-बल्लेबाज कामरान अकमल ने कहा कि एक पाकिस्तानी फैन होने के नाते वे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत से काफी दुखी हैं।

it’s quiet shocking to see when someone so young commits SUICIDE it’s really so depressing Nobody knows what someone else is going through. no one knows what made him to do so...being his a Pakistani fan am so upset #RIP sushant#sushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/0GJ5nNK5FG

— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 14, 2020


बता दें, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने ब्रांद्रा स्थित अपने घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। वो कथित तौर पर पिछले कुछ महीनों से डिप्रेशन से जूझ रहे थे और उसी का इलाज भी करा रहे थे।

