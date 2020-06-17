सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को याद करते हुए बोले क्रिकेटर शेन वॉटसन, कभी-कभी भूल जाते थे कि वे बल्लेबाजी कर रहे हैं या धोनी…

I can’t stop thinking about #sushantsinghrajput. It is just so tragic!!! In The Untold Story, at times you forgot whether it was Sushant or MSD. Amazing portrayal and now the world is much poorer with him not here in it. #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/pFYz4cD9jK— Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) June 15, 2020
Very very sad to hear about this. RIP #sushantsinghrajput https://t.co/28BiK4Li0l— David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 14, 2020
it’s quiet shocking to see when someone so young commits SUICIDE it’s really so depressing Nobody knows what someone else is going through. no one knows what made him to do so...being his a Pakistani fan am so upset #RIP sushant#sushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/0GJ5nNK5FG— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 14, 2020