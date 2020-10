फिल्म Pippa की स्टारकास्ट हुई फाइनल, ब्रिगेडियर के रोल में दिखेंगे ईशान खट्टर

We're coming with all guns blazing. Welcome to the #Pippa troop, fam ;) @mrunalofficial2016 & @priyanshupainyuli @rajamenon #RonnieScrewvala #SiddharthRoyKapur @rsvpmovies @roykapurfilms

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Oct 28, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT