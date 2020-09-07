Select Your Language

Notifications

webdunia
webdunia
webdunia
webdunia






कंगना रनौट के ऑफिस पर बीएमसी का छापा, एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- सपना टूटने का वक्त आ गया

webdunia
सोमवार, 7 सितम्बर 2020 (17:58 IST)
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौट और शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत के बीच शुरू हुई जुबानी जंग बढ़ती जा रही है। जहां 7 सितंबर की सुबह केंद्र ने कंगना को वाई-श्रेणी की सुरक्षा दी। वहीं, दोपहर को कंगना के मुंबई स्थित दफ्तर पर बीएमसी ने रेड डाली। इस बात की जानकारी खुद कंगना ने सोशल मीडिया पर दी है।

 
कंगना रनौत ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि बीएमसी के कुछ लोग उनके ऑफिस में जबरन घुस गए हैं और उनके दफ्तर को तोड़ने की तैयारी में हैं।
 
कंगना अपने ट्वीट में लिखती हैं, 'ये मुंबई में मणिकर्णिका फिल्म्ज का ऑफिस है, जिसे मैंने पंद्रह साल मेहनत कर के कमाया है, मेरा जिंदगी में एक ही सपना था मैं जब भी फिल्म निर्माता बनूं मेरा अपना खुद का ऑफिस हो, मगर लगता है ये सपना टूटने का वक्त आ गया है, आज वहां अचानक बीएमसी के कुछ लोग आए हैं।'

कंगना ने बीएमसी की इस रेड को बदले की कार्रवाई बताया है। कंगना रनौत ने एक वीडियो पोस्ट किया है, जिसमें उनके ऑफिस में कुछ लोग जांच-पड़ताल करते दिख रहे हैं, जिन्हें उन्होंने बीएमसी के लोग कहा है। 
 
कंगना वीडियो साझा करते हुए कहती हैं, इन्होंने कहा- वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा। मुझे कल सूचित किया जाएगा कि वे मेरी प्रॉपर्टी को तोड़ रहे हैं।
 
कंगना ने एक और ट्वीट में कहा, 'मेरे पास सभी कागज हैं और बीएमसी की परमिशन भी। मैंने अपनी प्रॉपर्टी में कुछ भी गैरकानूनी नहीं किया है। बीएमसी को स्ट्रक्चर प्लान भेजना चाहिए यह दिखाने के लिए कहां गैरकानूनी कंस्ट्रक्शन हुआ है, वो भी नोटिस के साथ। लेकिन उन्होंने आज मेरे ऑफिस पर रेड मारी बिना किसी नोटिस के और कल वह सब कुछ ध्वस्त कर देंगे।'
 
इससे पहले BMC की तरफ से कहा गया था कि कंगना रनौट को मुंबई में 9 सितंबर को आने के बाद चौदह दिन होम क्वारंटीन में रहना होगा। 
 

Share this Story:

वेबदुनिया पर पढ़ें

 समाचार बॉलीवुड लाइफ स्‍टाइल ज्योतिष महाभारत के किस्से रामायण की कहानियां धर्म-संसार रोचक और रोमांचक

Follow Webdunia Hindi

विज्ञापन
विवाह प्रस्ताव की तलाश कर रहे हैं ? भारत मॅट्रिमोनी में निःशुल्क रजिस्टर करें !

अगला लेख

सैफ ने एक बार कहा था ‘पत्नी को होना चाहिए HOT’, तो क्या इसी वजह से एक्टर ने की करीना से शादी

प्रचलित

webdunia

कैंसर के इलाज के बीच काम पर लौटेंगे संजय दत्त, 'शमशेरा' की शूटिंग करेंगे पूरी

webdunia

10 में से 3 आम सड़ गए तो कितने आम बचे : बंटू का जवाब पढ़ेंगे तो हंसी नहीं रूकने वाली

webdunia

क्या सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को दिया गया था जहर? एम्स के डॉक्टर खोलेंगे राज

webdunia

गरुड़ पुराण की बस 1 बात ध्यान में रख ली तो धन बरसेगा, सौभाग्य चमकेगा

webdunia

जो लोग अकेले रहने का दम रखते हैं, ये 9 गुण केवल उन्हीं में हो सकते हैं

सम्बंधित जानकारी

Home
Explore
Photos
Videos