कंगना रनौत ने फेक इंटरव्यू शेयर कर आमिर खान को बताया कट्टरपंथी, Netizens ने ले ली क्लास

शुक्रवार, 21 अगस्त 2020 (16:20 IST)
एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनौत इन दिनों सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं। कंगना बॉलीवुड में मौजूद नेपोटिज्म और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत को लेकर बेबाकी से अपनी बात रख रही हैं। उन्होंने कई बॉलीवुड सितारों पर निशाना साधा है। हाल ही में उन्होंने आमिर खान का एक पुराना इंटरव्यू शेयर करते हुए उनको कट्टरपंथी बताया था, लेकिन वह फर्जी निकला।

कंगना की टीम ने ट्विटर हैंडल पर आमिर खान का एक पुराना इंटरव्यू शेयर किया था। इसमें आमिर खान ने कहा था कि उनकी पत्नियों के हिंदू होने के बावजूद उनके बच्चे सिर्फ इस्लाम धर्म का पालन करेंगे। कगंना की टीम ने ट्विटर पर लिखा था- ‘हिंदू + मुस्लिम = मुस्लिम। ये तो कट्टरपंथी है, शादी का नतीजा सिर्फ जीन और संस्कृतियों का मिश्रण नहीं है बल्कि धर्मों का भी है। बच्चों को अल्लाह की इबादत भी सिखाएं और श्रीकृष्ण की भक्ति भी, यही धर्मनिरेपक्षता है?’

Hindu + Muslim = Muslim
Yeh toh kattarpanthi hai,outcome of a marriage is not just a blend of genes and cultures but even religions. Bachchon ko Allah ki ebadat bhi seekhayein aur Shri Krishn ki Bhakti bhi, yehi secularism hai na? ⁦@aamir_khanhttps://t.co/qo1ZOLNR7K

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 17, 2020


कंगना की टीम ने एक और ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा था- ‘आप तो सबसे ज्यादा सहिष्णु थे आप कब से हिंदुत्व के लिए असहिष्णु हो गए? हिंदू माताओं की संतानें जिनकी रगों में श्री कृष्ण और श्रीराम का खून बह रहा है, सनातन धर्म, भारतीय सभ्यता, यहां की संस्कृति जिनकी धरोहर है, वो सिर्फ और सिर्फ इस्लाम को फॉलो करेंगे, ऐसा क्यों?’

@aamir_khan आप तो सबसे ज़्यादा टॉलरंट थे आप कबसे हिंदूइज़म केलिये इंटॉलरंट हो गए? हिंदू माताओं की संतानें जिनकी रागों में श्री कृशन और श्री राम का खून बह रहा है,सनातन धर्म, भारतीय शभ्यता, यहाँ की संस्कृति जिनकी धरोहर है, वो सिर्फ़ और सिर्फ़ इस्लाम को फ़ॉलो करेंगे, ऐसा क्यूँ?

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 17, 2020


इसके बाद एक ट्विटर यूजर ने दावा किया है कि जिस इंटरव्यू को कंगना की टीम ने शेयर किया है, वह फर्जी है। आमिर खान इसके खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करा चुके हैं और आरोपी पकड़ा भी जा चुका है। इसके बाद यूजर्स ने आमिर खान की धार्मिक मान्यताओं के बारे में फेक न्यूज फैलाने के ‍लिए कंगना की क्लास ले ली।

This interview was completely concocted to spread lies. Aamir had filed a complaint against this and the person was later caught. Aamir had also firmly established of not giving such an interview. #StopFakeNews https://t.co/ZZHC4unhXd

— Surendhar MK (@SurendharMK) August 18, 2020


आमिर खान के वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो वह इन दिनों अपनी आगामी फिल्म ‘लाल सिंह चड्ढा’ की शूटिंग फिर से शुरू करने की तैयारी में जुटे हुए हैं।

