कंगना रनौट ने करण जौहर पर फिर साधा निशाना, बोलीं- नैशनलिजम की दुकान चलानी है मगर देश भक्ति नहीं...

Also what is with reluctant desh bhakti, many times Gunjan says in the film’ I don’t love my nation I just want to fly the plane’there was no arc to show she fell in love with the country n how she understood the real meaning of uniform!! All she says,”papa won’t let you down.” https://t.co/rMJOUYFXho— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020
All n all GS remains a petty film missing the larger picture and essence of a soldier’s life, proving her opponents right who said we are here to protect Bharat Mata but you are here for equal opportunity, that’s pretty much sums up the film in the end Gunjan wins not India.SAD !— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020
करण जोहर पे शायरी अर्ज़ है।— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020
हमें नैशनलिज़म की दुकान चलानी है मगर देश भक्ति नहीं दिखानी है।पाकिस्तान से वार वाली फ़िल्म बहुत पैसा कमाती है, हम भी बनायेंगे मगर उसका विलेन भी हिंदुस्तानी है।अब थर्ड जेंडर भी आर्मी में आ गया है मगर करण जोहर तू कब समझेगा एक सेनानी सिर्फ़ सेनानी है