कन्नड़ 'पावर स्टार' पुनीत राजकुमार का निधन, बॉलीवुड से लेकर साउथ इंडस्ट्री तक छाई शोक की लहर

webdunia
शुक्रवार, 29 अक्टूबर 2021 (16:27 IST)
कन्नड़ 'पावर स्टार' पुनीत राजकुमार का 46 वर्ष की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक की वजह से निधन हो गया है। पुनीत को सीने में दर्द की शिकायत के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। पुनीत के निधन की खबर सामने आने के बाद हर तरफ शोक की लहर फैल गई है।

 
सुपरस्टार के निधन के बाद कर्नाटक राज्य के सिनेमाघरों को तुरंत बंद करा दिया गया है। वहीं राज्य के कई इलाकों में धारा 144 लगा दी गई है। साउथ से लेकर बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री के कलाकार पुनीत राजकुमार ने निधन पर शोक व्यक्त कर रहे हैं।
 
सोनू सूद ने ट्वीट किया, दिल टूट गया, आपकी हमेशा याद आएंगी मेरे भाई पुनीत राजकुमार।
 
साउथ सुपरस्टार महेश बाबू ने लिखा- पुनीत राजकुमार के निधन की दुखद खबर से स्तब्ध और गहरा दुख हुआ। सबसे विनम्र लोगों में से एक जिनसे मैं मिला और उनसे बातचीत की। उनके परिवार और प्रियजनों के प्रति मेरा हार्दिक संवेदना।
 
आर माधवन ने लिखा, चला गया- हमारा सबसे दयालु, अच्छा और पुण्‍य आत्माओं में से एक। मुझे नहीं पता कि मैं क्या महसूस कर रहा हूं। मैं बहुत दुखी हूं। भाई आपने हमें बहुत भ्रमित और दिल टूटा हुआ छोड़ दिया है। आकाश आज उज्जवल है। मुझे अभी भी उम्मीद है कि यह सच नहीं है।
 
अभिनेता सिद्धार्थ ने लिखा, मैं इस खबर को बर्दाश्‍त नहीं कर सकता। विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है कि आप हमें छोड़कर जा चुके हैं पुनीत। दयालु, प्रतिभाशाली, निडर... दुनिया को देने के लिए बहुत कुछ। यह उचित नहीं है भाई। दिल टूट गया। 
 




बता दें कि पुनीत राजकुमार को जिम में वर्कआउट करते समय हार्ट अटैक आया था। पुनीत राजकुमार कन्नड़ सुपरस्टार डॉ राजकुमार के सबसे छोटे बेटे और केएफआई शिवराज कुमार के छोटे भाई हैं। पुनीत को फैंस प्यार से अप्पा बुलाते थे। 
 




पुनीत ने 29 से ज्यादा कन्नड़ फिल्मों में काम किया था। उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत बतौर चाइल्ड आर्टिस्ट की थी। साल 1985 में पुनीत को बेस्ट चाइल्ड आर्टिस्ट का नेशनल फिल्म अवॉर्ड मिला था। पुनीत की आखिरी रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'युवाराथना' थी, जो इसी साल रिलीज हुई है। 
 

