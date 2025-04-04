नवरात्र में कर रहे हैं वैष्णो देवी जाने की प्लानिंग
मनोज कुमार के निधन से इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर, पीएम मोदी से लेकर तमाम सेलेब्स दे रहे श्रद्धांजलि

WD Entertainment Desk

, शुक्रवार, 4 अप्रैल 2025 (11:54 IST)
बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता-निर्देशक मनोज कुमार का 87 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में वह 'भारत कुमार' नाम से मशहूर थे। मनोज कुमार के निधन से फिल्मी गलियारों मे शोक की लहर है। पीएम मोदी से लेकर तमाम सेलेब्स पर उनके निधन पर शोक जाहिर कर रहे हैं। 
 
पीएम मोदी ने मनोज कुमार संग अपनी तस्वीर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, 'महान अभिनेता और फिल्मकार मनोज कुमार के निधन से बहुत दुःख हुआ। वे भारतीय सिनेमा के प्रतीक थे, जिन्हें खासतौर पर उनकी देशभक्ति के जोश के लिए याद किया जाता था, जो उनकी फिल्मों में भी झलकता था। उनके कामों ने राष्ट्रीय गौरव की भावना को जगाया। वो आने वाली पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। इस दुख की घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति।'
 
अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, 'मैं उनसे सीखते हुए बड़ा हुआ हूं कि हमारे देश के लिए प्यार और गर्व से बढ़कर कोई भावना नहीं है। और अगर हम अभिनेता इस भावना को दिखाने में आगे नहीं होंगे, तो कौन करेगा? इतने अच्छे इंसान, और हमारी फेटरनिटी की सबसे बड़ी संपत्तियों में से एक। रेस्ट इन पीस मनोज सर शांति।
 
करण जौहर ने लिखा, आज हमने हिंदी सिनेमा के एक दिग्गज को खो दिया... श्री मनोज कुमार... यह मुझे क्रांति की स्क्रीनिंग पर वापस ले गया जिसे मैंने एक बच्चे के रूप में देखा था... फर्श पर अन्य बच्चों के साथ उत्साह से बैठे हुए थे और फिल्म निर्माता और अभिनेताओं और उद्योग के दिग्गजों से भरा स्क्रीनिंग रूम था... यह फिल्म का रफ कट था... 4 घंटे लंबा वर्जन... मनोज जी अपनी फिल्म को इतने शुरुआती चरण में शेयर कर फीडबैक मांग रहे थे... अपनी महत्वाकांक्षी मोशन पिक्चर के लिए राय मांग रहे थे... फिल्म ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर इतिहास रच दिया था। 
 
विवेक अग्निहोत्री ने लिखा, भारत के पहले सच्चे और समर्पित फिल्म निर्माता, दादा साहब फाल्के पुरस्कार विजेता मनोज कुमार आज सबको छोड़कर चले गए। वो एक सच्चे देशभक्त, दूरदर्शी निर्देशक थे, जिन्होंने गीतों को सिर्फ मनोरंजन तक सीमित नहीं रखा बल्कि उससे जुड़ाव भी महसूस कराया। अभिनेता ने देशभक्ति को बिना किसी शोर शराबे के सिनेमा की दुनिया में ला दिया। इसके साथ ही विवेक ने लिखा कि देशभक्त और उनके जैसे कलाकार कभी नहीं मरते। वे रह जाते हैं स्मृति में, धड़कन में।





देशभक्ति की भावना से परिपूर्ण फिल्मों से मनोज कुमार ने बनाई अलग पहचान, पीएम शास्त्री के कहने पर बनाई थी फिल्म उपकार

