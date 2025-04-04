मनोज कुमार के निधन से इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर, पीएम मोदी से लेकर तमाम सेलेब्स दे रहे श्रद्धांजलि

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will… pic.twitter.com/f8pYqOxol3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025
I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/sr8U4Wkqgq— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 4, 2025
India’s first truly original and committed Indic filmmaker, Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Manoj Kumar ji, left us today.— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 4, 2025
A proud nationalist.
A staunch Hindu at heart.
A visionary director who gave Indian cinema a new grammar — of song picturisation, of meaningful lyrics, of… pic.twitter.com/Te8PNBbIv5
Deeply saddened by the passing of the man who taught us to love our country even more .. #ManojKumar Sahab, a true icon, a visionary, and the embodiment of patriotic cinema. His legacy will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti , sir. pic.twitter.com/W7rWJXOrof— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 4, 2025
Manoj Kumar ji was not just a cinematic icon - he was a personal milestone in my family’s journey. He gave my father, Veeru Devgan, his very first break as an action director in Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. From there, their collaboration continued all the way to Kranti, creating… pic.twitter.com/1SiKmrpfpQ— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 4, 2025
With the loss of Manoj Kumar Sahab, we bid farewell to a pillar of Hindi cinema. His art celebrated the spirit of India like no other. Deepest condolences to his family and countless admirers. #ManojKumar pic.twitter.com/mzHS4Qbaqu— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 4, 2025