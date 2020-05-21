नवाजुद्दीन की पत्नी आलिया ने ज्वॉइन किया ट्विटर, बोलीं- इस तरह सच्चाई सबके सामने रखने के लिए मजबूर हूं

This is Aliya Siddiqui.— AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020
I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication.
Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with.
To begin with let me clarify that I am not into "ANY RELATIONSHIP" with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false.— AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020
It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention.
I am now learning to stand up & speak for myself, be strong, for the sake of my children— AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020
I have not done any wrong till date & therefore I am not worried
However I do not appreciate anyone harming my reputation or character to save someone else. Money can't buy truth.