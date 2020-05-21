नवाजुद्दीन की पत्नी आलिया ने ज्वॉइन किया ट्विटर, बोलीं- इस तरह सच्चाई सबके सामने रखने के लिए मजबूर हूं

गुरुवार, 21 मई 2020 (15:43 IST)
नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दिकी पिछले कुछ दिनों से लगातार सुर्खियों में बने हुए हैं। नवाज की पत्नी आलिया ने उनसे तलाक की मांग की है। आलिया ने नवाज और उनके परिवार पर कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। अब आलिया ने सोशल मीडिया का सहारा लिया है। उनका कहना है कि उन्हें ट्विटर पर अपने बारे में सच्चाई बताने के लिए मजबूर किया गया। उन्होंने नवाजुद्दीन और उनकी टीम पर उनकी प्रतिष्ठा पर हमला करने का आरोप भी लगाया।

This is Aliya Siddiqui.

I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication.

Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with.

— AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020


आलिया ने अपने पहले ट्वीट में लिखा, “मैं सच्चाई को ट्विटर के जरिये सबके सामने रखने के लिए मजबूर हूं, ताकि कोई मिस कम्युनिकेशन न रहे। शक्ति के दुरुपयोग से सत्य को चुप न रहने दें। सच खरीदा नहीं जा सकता है और इसे बदला भी नहीं जा सकता है।'”

To begin with let me clarify that I am not into "ANY RELATIONSHIP" with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false.

It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention.

— AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020


दूसरे ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा, “मैं किसी भी शख्स के साथ ‘किसी रिलेशनशिप’ में नहीं हूं; और कोई भी मीडिया रिपोर्ट जो इस तरह के दावे करती है, बिल्कुल झूठ हैं। ऐसा लगता है कि मीडिया के कुछ वर्ग ने ध्यान हटाने के लिए इस तरह के बकवास दावे करने के लिए मेरी फोटो के साथ छेड़छाड़ की है।”

I am now learning to stand up & speak for myself, be strong, for the sake of my children

I have not done any wrong till date & therefore I am not worried

However I do not appreciate anyone harming my reputation or character to save someone else. Money can't buy truth.

— AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020


अगले ट्वीट में आलिया ने लिखा, “मैं अब अपने बच्चों की खातिर अपने लिए लिए खड़ा होना और बोलना सीख रही हूं। मैंने आज तक कुछ गलत नहीं किया है और इसलिए मुझे किसी बात का डर नहीं है। हालांकि, मैं किसी को भी अपनी प्रतिष्ठा या चरित्र को नुकसान पहुंचाने नहीं दूंगी। पैसा सच्चाई नहीं खरीद सकता।”

