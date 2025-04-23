धर्म संग्रह | आरती चालीसा संग्रह | आरती संग्रह | आरती भजन | चालीसा संग्रह | आरती चालीसा मंत्र | श्री हनुमान चालीसा
आतंकी हमले पर फूटा सितारों का गुस्सा, साउथ स्टार नानी बोले- पहलगाम एक सपने जैसा था...

WD Entertainment Desk

, बुधवार, 23 अप्रैल 2025 (12:46 IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पहलगाम में 22 अप्रैल को हुए आतंकी हमले से पूरे देश में गुस्सा है। आतंकियों ने टूरिस्टों को नाम पूछ-पूछकर गोली मार दी। इस हमले में 27 लोगों की मौत हो गई। हर कोई इस हमले पर नाराजगी जाहिर कर रहा है। बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी इस हमले की कड़ी निंदा की है। 
 
सोनू सूद ने नाराजगी जताते हुए लिखा, कश्मीर के पहलगाम में निर्दोष पर्यटकों पर कायरतापूर्ण आतंकवादी हमले की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं। सभ्य दुनिया में आतंकवाद के लिए कोई जगह नहीं होनी चाहिए और यह नृशंस कृत्य अस्वीकार्य है। अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थनाएं। ओम साईं राम।
 
साउथ स्टार नानी ने लिखा, तीन महीने पहले हम वहां गए थे। 200 से ज़्यादा लोगों की टीम ने लगभग 20 दिन वहां बिताए। पहलगाम एक सपने जैसा था। जगह, लोग और गर्मजोशी। दिल टूट गया और बोलने में असमर्थ। क्यों?
 
तुषार कपूर ने अपना गुस्सा व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा, पहलगाम में हुए कायराना आतंकी हमले की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं। भारत इन कायरों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देगा! जो लोग भारत के उभार से डरते हैं, उन्हें हमेशा की तरह शर्मिंदा होना पड़ेगा! घायल हुए लोगों और मारे गए लोगों के परिवारों के लिए प्रार्थना! 
 
अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, पहलगाम में पर्यटकों पर हुए आतंकी हमले की खबर सुनकर स्तब्ध हूँ। इस तरह से निर्दोष लोगों की हत्या करना सरासर दुष्टता है। उनके परिवारों के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूँ।
 
webdunia
कंगना रनौट ने लिखा, इन लोगों ने आम नागरिक पर गोलियां बरसाईं जिनके पास खुद को बचाने के लिए कुछ भी नहीं था। इतिहास में हर लड़ाई जंग के मैदान में लड़ी गई है, लेकिन जब से इन नपुंसकों को हथियार मिले हैं ये मासूम लोगों पर गोलियां चला रहे हैं, इन डरपोक लोगों से कैसे लड़ा जाए जो केवल जंग के मैदान के बाहर लड़ना चाहते हैं।
 
विवेक ओबेरॉय ने अपना दुख जाहिर करते हुए लिखा, आज दुख की छाया भारी है, क्योंकि कश्मीर में हुए भयानक आतंकी हमले की खबर ने हमारा दिल तोड़ दिया है। उन सभी परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना और प्रार्थनाएं भेज रहा हूं जिन्होंने दुखद रूप से अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है। अब, पहले से कहीं ज़्यादा, दुनिया को इस तरह की नफ़रत के खिलाफ एकजुटता के साथ आना चाहिए, ताकत, उपचार और स्थायी शांति के लिए प्रयास करना चाहिए।
 
रवीना टंडन ने लिखा, ओम शांति, संवेदनाएं, शॉक्ड और नाराज हूं, पीड़ा व्यक्त करने के लिए कोई शब्द नहीं। पीड़ितों के लिए प्रार्थना और शक्ति। समय आ गया है कि हम सभी छोटी-मोटी घरेलू लड़ाई को छोड़ दें, एकजुट हों और असली दुश्मन को पहचानें।
 
कमल हासन ने लिखा, मैं पहलगाम में हुए जघन्य आतंकी हमले की कड़ी निंदा करता हूँ। मेरी संवेदनाएँ उन परिवारों के साथ हैं जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है, और मैं घायलों के लिए शक्ति और स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। भारत एकजुट है - दुख में, संकल्प में, और कानून, व्यवस्था और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा को बनाए रखने की हमारी प्रतिबद्धता में।
 
सनी देओल ने लिखा, इस समय दुनिया की सोच सिर्फ आतंकवाद को खत्म करने की होनी चाहिए क्योंकि इसका शिकार सिर्फ मासूम लोग ही होते हैं। इंसान को अपने अंदर झांकने की जरूरत है। इस दुख की घड़ी में मैं पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ खड़ा हूं। 

