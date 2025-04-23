आतंकी हमले पर फूटा सितारों का गुस्सा, साउथ स्टार नानी बोले- पहलगाम एक सपने जैसा था...

Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir’s #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early…— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 22, 2025
Three months back we were there. Over 200 people team for almost 20 days. Pahalgam Was like a dream. The place, the people and the warmth. Heart broken and speechless. Why ?— Nani (@NameisNani) April 22, 2025
Strongly condemn the dastardly terrorist attack in Pehalgam, India will give a befitting reply to the cowards! Those who fear the rise of India will have to eat humble pie, as always! Prayers for those injured and the families of those killed! #pehalgam— Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) April 22, 2025
Horrified to know of the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Sheer evil to kill innocent people like this. Prayers for their families.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2025
A shadow of sorrow falls heavy today, as news of the horrific terror attack in Kashmir breaks our hearts. Sending deepest condolences and prayers to all the families who have tragically lost loved ones.— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 22, 2025
Now, more than ever, the world must come together in solidarity against…
Om Shanti. condolences.— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 22, 2025
Shocked and angry . No words to express the anguish. Prayers and strength to the victims . Time we all let go of petty in-house fighting , UNITE and realise the true enemy. https://t.co/zSUIGHo1QP
I strongly condemn the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and I wish strength and recovery to the injured.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 22, 2025
India stands united — in grief, in resolve, and in our commitment to uphold law, order, and national…
इस समय दुनिया की सोच सिर्फ़ आतंकवाद को खत्म करने की होनी चाहिए क्यूंकि इसका शिकार सिर्फ़ मासूम लोग ही होते है ,इंसान को अपने अंदर झांकने की जरूरत है।— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) April 23, 2025
इस दुख की घड़ी में मैं पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ खड़ा हूं।
#PahalgamTerroristAttack