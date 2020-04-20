पालघर मॉब लिंचिंग पर फूटा बॉलीवुड सितारों का गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर दी प्रतिक्रिया

सोमवार, 20 अप्रैल 2020 (19:08 IST)
महाराष्ट्र के पालघर में जिले के एक गांव में दो साधुओं समेत तीन लोगों की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। इस घटना को लेकर जहां आम लोगों में रोष है, तो वहीं बॉलीवुड के सितारे भी इस घटना पर गुस्सा जाहिर किया है। सोशल मीडिया पर लोग इस दर्दनाक और शर्मनाक घटना पर विरोध जता रहे हैं, तो वहीं कुछ लोग उद्धव ठाकरे की सरकार पर बड़े सवाल उठा रहे हैं।


 
कंगना रनौट ने इस घटना पर गुस्सा जाहिर किया है। उनकी टीम ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'पालघर में हुई मॉब लिंचिंग की घटना दिल दहला देने वाली है। हमारे राष्‍ट्र निर्माण में साधूओं का एक बहुत बड़ा हाथ है। कंगना रनौट इस अमानवीय घटना की कड़ी निंदा करती है जिसमें पालघर में साधुओं की हत्‍या हुई। सिर्फ कमजोर ही बुजुर्गों पर हाथ उठाते हैं।' 
 
अनुपम खेर ने लिखा, 'पालघर में तीन साधुओं की मॉब लिंचिंग होना काफी दुखी और भयभीत करने वाला है। आखिर तक वीडियो नहीं देख पाया। ये क्या हो रहा है? ये क्यों हो रहा है। मानवता का जघन्य अपराध है ये।'
 
 
इस मामले पर ट्वीट करते हुए जीशान अय्यूब ने लिखा, 'पालघर लिंचिंग के बाद भी अगर हम ये मान रहे हैं कि हम लोगों में इंसानियत बाकी है तो माफ कीजिए, मैं आपकी इस बात से इत्तेफाक नहीं रखता। इस देश को आप लोगों ने नफरत से जला दिया है, पर घरबराइये नहीं, हम आपसे लड़ते रहेंगे, देश को बचाने के लिए।'
 
 
वहीं, निर्देशक अनुराग कश्यप ने लिखा, इसमें भी हिंदू-मुसलमान ऐंगल ना ढूँढे। रिपोर्ट पढ़ें। लगभग 100 लोगों को गिरफ़्तार किया जा चुका है। उनकी निंदा तो करेंगे ही जो उस भीड़ में थे लेकिन उससे ज़्यादा निंदा उस माहौल की करूंगा जो इस देश में बनाया जा चुका है, जिसका यह सीधा नतीजा है।
 
इससे पहले अभिनेता फरहान अख्तर ने इस मामले में ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा था, 'इस हिंसा की कड़ी निंदा करता हूं, जिसने पालघर में 3 लोगों की जान ले ली। उपद्रवी भीड़ की समाज में कोई जगह नहीं होनी चाहिए और मुझे आशा है कि हत्यारों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है और न्याय भी जल्द से जल्द दिया जाएगा।'
 
 
बता दें, पालघर के गडचिनचले गांव में चोरी के संदेह में तीन लोगों की भीड़ द्वारा हत्‍या कर दी गई, वो भी पुलिस के सामने। मृतकों की पहचान 35 वर्षीय सुशीलगिरी महाराज, 70 वर्षीय चिकणे महाराज कल्पवृक्षगिरी और 30 वर्षीय निलेश तेलगड़े के रूप में हुई है, निलेश साधुओं का ड्राइवर था।

