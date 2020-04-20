पालघर मॉब लिंचिंग पर फूटा बॉलीवुड सितारों का गुस्सा, सोशल मीडिया पर दी प्रतिक्रिया

#PalgharMobLynching is a really horrifying. Sadhus have invariably played an instrumental function in evolution of our Nation. Team #KanganaRanaut strongly condemns the inhumanity that took the lives of sadhus in Palghar. Only cowards raise arms at the elderly.— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 20, 2020
#JusticeForSadhus
HORRIFIED AND DEEPLY DEEPLY SADDENED at the #PalgharMobLynching of three sadhus. Couldn’t watch the video till the end. ये क्या हो रहा है? ये क्यों हो रहा है। मानवता का जघन्य अपराध है ये।— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 19, 2020
#palgharlynching के बाद भी अगर हम ये मान रहे हैं की हम लोगों में इंसानियत बाक़ी है, तो मुआफ़ कीजिए, मैं आपकी बात से इत्तेफ़ाक नहीं रखता।— Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) April 19, 2020
इस देश को आप लोगों ने नफ़रत से जला दिया है।
पर घबराइए नहीं, हम आपसे लड़ते रहेंगे देश बचाने के लिए!!
Strongly condemn the violence that took the lives of 3 people in Palghar. Mob rule should have no place in our society and I hope the murderers have been arrested and that justice is delivered swiftly.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 19, 2020