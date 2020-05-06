Coronavirus : वर्चुअल कॉफी डेट पर जाएंगी परिणीति चोपड़ा, फंड जुटाकर 1000 परिवारों की करेंगी मदद

FOR THE DAILY WAGE WORKERS You say coffee, I say WITH ME! @fankindofficial @give_india and I have come together for your chance to go on a virtual coffee date with me! All you have to do is log onto fankind.org/parineeti and help provide ration kits with essential food supplies for daily wage labourer's who are struggling to feed their families. (Link in bio) 5 lucky winners will get a chance to go on a super fun virtual coffee date with me! No one should go to sleep hungry, so let's come together to feed the less privileged. And to make our impact even bigger, A.T.E Chandra foundation will be be adding 25% of the total donation we raise as a matching amount, thereby multiplying our impact. YOU, ME and Latte fun! So donate now! #Fankind #FankindXParineeti #Covid19

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on May 6, 2020 at 12:14am PDT