फैजल सिद्दीकी की वीडियो पर भड़कीं पूजा भट्ट और सोना महापात्रा, सिंगर ने सलमान खान पर भी साधा निशाना

What on earth is wrong with people? This is depraved. How can you allow this kind of content on your platform @TikTok_IN This man needs to be taken to task. As for the woman in the video-do you realise what immense harm you are causing by participating in this? https://t.co/I5OLTEZGVe— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 18, 2020
Dear @aaliznat ,nothing before & after the ‘spliced’ video u were defending of this guy cd justify it.Demeaning women is normalised in our culture.We grew up with stories of SalmanKhan,breaking bottles on his girlfriends head in public,yet the country’s biggest star?Needs to stop https://t.co/poZ1VJrhrF— ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 18, 2020