5 ब्वॉयफ्रेंड वाले बयान पर नेहा धूपिया का सपोर्ट करने पर रंगोली चंदेल ने साधा तापसी पन्नू पर निशाना, बताया- 'फेक फेमिनिस्ट'

सोमवार, 16 मार्च 2020 (15:17 IST)
पिछले दिनों एक्ट्रेस नेहा धूपिया अपने एक बयान के कारण खूब चर्चा में रहीं। नेहा धूपिया इन दिनों एमटीवी के रियालिटी शो रोडीज रिवोल्यूशन की गैंग लीडर हैं। हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस ने शो के दौरान एक ऐसा बयान दिया, जिसको लेकर उन्हें काफी ट्रोल किया गया। फिर नेहा के सपोर्ट में तापसी पन्नू ने ट्वीट कर ट्रोलर्स को खूब फटकार लगाई। नेहा का सपोर्ट करने पर कंगना रनौत की बहन रंगोली चंदेल ने अब तापसी पर जमकर निशाना साधा है और उन्हें फेक फेमिनिस्ट बताया। 
 


दरअसल, 'रोडीज' के ऑडिशंस के दौरान एक कंटेस्टेंट ने बताया कि उसने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को थप्पड़ मारा था क्योंकि वह 5 अन्य लड़कों के साथ भी रिलेशनशिप में थी। इसपर नेहा ने उसे फटकाटते हुए कहा कि पांच ब्वॉयफ्रेड रखना लड़की की मर्जी हो सकती है, लेकिन उसे लड़की को थप्पड़ मारने का कोई अधिकार नहीं है। अपने इस बयान को लेकर नेहा खूब ट्रोल हुईं। तापसी पन्नू सहित आयुष्मान खुराना, ताहिरा कश्यप, करण जौहर और कई अन्य सेलेब्रिटीज ने नेहा के सपोर्ट में ट्वीट किए।

तापसी पन्नू को 'फ्रेशर फेमिनिस्ट' बताते हुए रंगोली चंदेल ने लिखा कि पॉलिश किए गए अंग्रेजी शब्दों का इस्तेमाल कर कुछ भी कह देने का मतलब यह नहीं कि आपने किसी को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है। जो फेमिनिस्ट्स बनने की कोशिश करते हैं, सेफ खेलना उनका पसंदीदा काम है।
 


लेकिन रंगोली यहीं नहीं रुकी, उन्होंने एक और ट्वीट कर नेहा को भी आड़े हाथों लिया। उन्होंने लिखा- यदि नेहा को लगता है कि एक कमिटेड रिलेशनशिप में रहते हुए भी 5 अन्य पुरुषों को डेट करना सही है और एक महिला द्वारा किसी पुरुष का शारीरिक शोषण करना सही है, तो यह स्पष्ट रूप से करण जौहर के बेस्ट फ्रेंड होने के साइड इफेक्ट्स हैं।
 


रंगोली ने आगे फेमिनिज्म मूवमेंट को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए उन जैसे इडियट और डम्ब फेक फेमिनिस्ट को जिम्मेदार ठहराया।

