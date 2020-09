26/11 आतंकी हमले के हीरो पर बन रही बायोपिक, सलमान की हीरोइन सई मांजरेकर की हुई एंट्री

Honoured, humbled and excited to be a part of the braveheart, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s biopic. It’s a film based on the NSG Commando, who fought with utmost bravery in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Can’t wait to join the cast and start shooting next month! #MajorTheFilm @adivisesh @sobhitad @sonypicsprodns @gmbents @urstrulyMahesh @aplussmovies @sashikirantikka

A post shared by Saiee M Manjrekar (@saieemmanjrekar) on Sep 23, 2020 at 9:39pm PDT